Brent.CMD/USD 4H Chart: Likely to edge higher
The international benchmark for crude oil price Brent Crude has surged by 4% since this week's trading sessions. The commodity breached the $76.50 mark on July 1.
As for the near future, the Brent Crude oil is likely to continue to trend bullish in an ascending channel pattern. Long traders could target the $80 mark during the following trading weeks.
However, the weekly resistance level at 77.17 could provide resistance for the BRENT.CMD/USD pair during the following trading sessions.
LIight.CMD/USD 4H Chart: Two scenarios likely
The Light crude oil price bounced off a support level formed by the weekly support level at 71.75 on June 29. As a result, the commodity has surged by 5.61% during this period.
The US crude is currently trading near a resistance level at 76.00. If the resistance line holds, short traders could drive the price lower during the following trading sessions.
However, if the LIGHT.CMD/USD pair breaks the resistance level at the 76.00 area, a surge towards the $78.00 mark next week.
