Brent.CMD/USD 4H chart: Pressured by 50-period SMA
The 50– period simple moving average has been pushing the Brent crude oil higher since the beginning of June. The commodity reached a 14-month high at 74.88 on June 16.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, long traders will continue to pressure the crude oil price higher during the following trading sessions.
However, the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern at the 75.00 level could provide resistance for the BRENT.CMD/USD index within this week's trading sessions.
Light.CMD/USD 4H chart: Could continue to trend bullish
Upside risks have dominated the Light crude oil price since the beginning of June. The LIGHT.CMD/USD pair breached the 73.00 level during this week's trading sessions.
All things being equal, the commodity could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. A breakout through the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern could occur.
However, if the channel pattern holds, a decline towards the weekly support level at 69.07 could be expected within the following trading days.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
EUR/USD tumbles to lowest since April as the dollar resumes its gains
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.20, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will comer sooner.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
This DeFi coin went from $65 to $0 in just a few hours
The fallout of TITAN token tracks back to Iron Finance and its multi-chain, partially collateralized stablecoin – IRON. While the mishap cost investors millions of dollars, the team has yet to comment on what transpired.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.