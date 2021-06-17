Brent.CMD/USD 4H chart: Pressured by 50-period SMA

The 50– period simple moving average has been pushing the Brent crude oil higher since the beginning of June. The commodity reached a 14-month high at 74.88 on June 16.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, long traders will continue to pressure the crude oil price higher during the following trading sessions.

However, the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern at the 75.00 level could provide resistance for the BRENT.CMD/USD index within this week's trading sessions.

Light.CMD/USD 4H chart: Could continue to trend bullish

Upside risks have dominated the Light crude oil price since the beginning of June. The LIGHT.CMD/USD pair breached the 73.00 level during this week's trading sessions.

All things being equal, the commodity could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. A breakout through the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern could occur.

However, if the channel pattern holds, a decline towards the weekly support level at 69.07 could be expected within the following trading days.