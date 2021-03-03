BRENT.CMD/USD 4H Chart: Could still edge lower

The international benchmark for crude oil price has declined by 6.27% since last week's trading sessions. The commodity breached the 50– period simple moving average on March 1.

All things being equal, the crude oil price could still edge lower during this week's trading sessions. The potential target for bears would be near the 59.00 level.

However, the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at the 62.00 level could provide support for the BRENT.CMD/USD pair during the following trading session.

LIGHT.CMD/USD 4H Chart: Bears could prevail

The Light crude oil has declined by 6.64% against the US Dollar since last week's trading sessions. The commodity breached the 50– period simple moving average at 61.39 on March 1.

Everything being equal, the crude oil price could continue to decline during the following trading sessions. A breakout through the lower line of an ascending channel pattern could occur.

However, if the channel pattern holds, bullish traders are likely to pressure the LIGHT.CMD/USD pair higher this week.