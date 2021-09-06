AUD/NZD bounces off support

The AUD/NZD currency pair bounced off the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern at 1.0372 on August 30. As a result, the Australian Dollar surged by 0.67% against the New Zealand Dollar during last week's trading sessions.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could edge higher during this week's trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders would be near the 1.052 area.

However, the 50– period simple moving average at 1.0415 might provide resistance for the currency exchange rate this week.

EUR/NZD trades in narrow channel

During last week's trading sessions, the Eurozone single currency fell by 1.65% against the New Zealand Dollar. The currency pair is currently trading in a narrow descending channel pattern.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to trend lower during the following trading sessions.

However, the EUR/NZD currency exchange rate could encounter support near the 1.6500 level this week.