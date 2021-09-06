AUD/NZD bounces off support
The AUD/NZD currency pair bounced off the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern at 1.0372 on August 30. As a result, the Australian Dollar surged by 0.67% against the New Zealand Dollar during last week's trading sessions.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could edge higher during this week's trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders would be near the 1.052 area.
However, the 50– period simple moving average at 1.0415 might provide resistance for the currency exchange rate this week.
EUR/NZD trades in narrow channel
During last week's trading sessions, the Eurozone single currency fell by 1.65% against the New Zealand Dollar. The currency pair is currently trading in a narrow descending channel pattern.
Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to trend lower during the following trading sessions.
However, the EUR/NZD currency exchange rate could encounter support near the 1.6500 level this week.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is pressured towards 1.1850 after the downbeat Eurozone Sentix data. The US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1819 and $1814 as NFP effect fades
Gold price is consolidating its retreat from two-month highs of $1834, as the bulls continue to remain hopeful, despite the impressive US dollar rebound and the risk-on market mood.
Cardano price faces two obstacles before ADA attempts new all-time high
Cardano price is stuck within a narrow range as the bulls struggle with pushing prices higher. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that ADA could be headed higher with a 16% climb, should it overcome the remaining obstacles.
The Week Ahead: ECB meeting, China trade and UK GDP
The last ECB meeting in July was every bit as uninteresting as we expected it to be. Having announced a change to its inflation mandate to try and give itself more flexibility over monetary policy in July the discussion is likely to move onto the future of its PEPP asset purchase program.