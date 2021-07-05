AUD/NZD 4H chart: Decline likely to continue

The Australian Dollar has declined by 0.61% against the New Zealand Dollar since July 1. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 50– and 200– period SMAs during last week's trading sessions.

By and large, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the AUD/NZD pair will be near the 1.0620 area.

However, the weekly support level at 1.0673 might provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

EUR/NZD 4H chart: Two scenarios likely

Since July 1, the common European currency has declined by 1.03% against the New Zealand Dollar. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs during last week's trading sessions.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 1.6650 area could be expected within this week's trading sessions.

However, if the ascending channel pattern holds, bullish traders would pressure the currency exchange rate higher this week.