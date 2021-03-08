AUD/NZD 4H Chart: Bounces off support

The AUD/NZD currency pair bounced off the lower line of an ascending channel pattern at 1.0640 on March 1. As a result, the Australian Dollar surged by 1.14% against the New Zealand Dollar since last week's trading sessions.

The exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher in the ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The potential target for buyers would be near the 1.0850 level.

However, the weekly R1 at 1.078 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

EUR/NZD 4H Chart: Buyers likely to target 1.6900

The EUR/NZD currency pair rebounded from a support level formed by the lower line of a descending channel pattern at 1.6350 on February 25. As a result, the Eurozone single currency has surged by 2.20% against the New Zealand Dollar during this period.

Buyers are likely to continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the 1.6900 level.

However, the upper boundary of the channel pattern could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.