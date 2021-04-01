AUD/JPY 4H chart: Bounces off support
The AUD/JPY currency pair bounced off the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 82.55 on March 25. As a result, the Australian Dollar has surged by 2.34% against the Japanese Yen during the past two weeks.
All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the 86.00 level.
However, the weekly resistance level at 84.64 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
GBP/JPY 4H chart: Bullish run likely to continue
The GBP/JPY currency pair rebounded from a support level formed by the 200– period simple moving average at 148.71 on March 24. As a result, the British Pound has surged by 2.71% against the Japanese Yen during the last two weeks.
Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to surge in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The possible target for buyers will be near the 156.00 level.
However, the weekly resistance line at 153.45 could provide a barrier for bullish traders within this week's sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside
Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.