AUD/JPY 4H chart: Bounces off support

The AUD/JPY currency pair bounced off the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 82.55 on March 25. As a result, the Australian Dollar has surged by 2.34% against the Japanese Yen during the past two weeks.

All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the 86.00 level.

However, the weekly resistance level at 84.64 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

GBP/JPY 4H chart: Bullish run likely to continue

The GBP/JPY currency pair rebounded from a support level formed by the 200– period simple moving average at 148.71 on March 24. As a result, the British Pound has surged by 2.71% against the Japanese Yen during the last two weeks.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to surge in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The possible target for buyers will be near the 156.00 level.

However, the weekly resistance line at 153.45 could provide a barrier for bullish traders within this week's sessions.