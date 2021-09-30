AUD/JPY bounces off support
The Australian Dollar edged higher by 2.90% against the Japanese Yen since September 22. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs during this week's trading sessions.
All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to surge during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the AUD/JPY pair would be near the 83.50 level.
However, the currency exchange rate could encounter resistance at 81.62 could in the nearest future.
CAD/JPY bullish trend to continue
The CAD/JPY currency pair bounced off a support level at 85.11 on September 22. As a result, the Canadian Dollar has surged by 3.70% against the Japanese Yen since last week's trading sessions.
Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for buyers would be near the 90.00 level.
However, the currency exchange rate could find resistance at 88.41 within this week's trading sessions.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
