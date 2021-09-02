AUD/JPY bullish trend likely to continue

During the last two weeks, the Australian Dollar has risen by 3.77% against the Japanese Yen. The AUD/JPY currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs last week.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions. A potential breakout through the resistance level at 81.62 could occur this week.

However, if the resistance at 81.62 holds, the currency exchange rate would make a pullback towards the weekly pivot point at 79.53 during the coming week.

CAD/JPY bulls could prevail

Since August 20, the Canadian Dollar has edged higher by 3.32% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the 87.50 resistance level during this week's trading sessions.

Buyers are likely to continue to push the price higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the exchange rate would be near the weekly resistance level at 88.91.

However, the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern near the 88.00 area could provide resistance for the CAD/JPY currency exchange rate this week.