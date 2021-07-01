AUD/JPY 4H Chart: Could target 82.00

The Australian Dollar has declined by 1.68% against the Japanese Yen since June 25. The currency pair breached the 50– period simple moving average during this week's trading sessions.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the AUD/JPY pair will be near the 82.00 level.

However, the weekly support level at 82.74 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

CAD/JPY 4H Chart: Two scenarios likely

The Canadian Dollar has edged lower by 1.55% against the Japanese Yen since June 24. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 200– period simple moving average during last week's trading sessions.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to decline during the following trading session. The possible target for sellers will be near the weekly support level at 88.00.

However, given that the currency exchange rate is currently trading near the upper line of a descending channel pattern, a breakout could occur within the following trading sessions.