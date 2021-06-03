AUD/JPY 4H chart: Potential target at 85.80

The Australian Dollar has surged by 1.35% against the Japanese Yen since May 24. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 85.18 on June 2.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily, and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions.

However, the upper line of the channel pattern could provide resistance for the AUD/JPY currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

CAD/JPY 4H chart: Remains near January high

The Canadian Dollar has surged by 1.34% against the Japanese Yen since May 28. The currency pair tested a resistance line at 91.10 during yesterday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily, and weekly time-frame charts. The exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions.

However, the resistance level at 91.19 could provide resistance for the CAD/JPY currency exchange rate this week.