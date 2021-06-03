AUD/JPY 4H chart: Potential target at 85.80
The Australian Dollar has surged by 1.35% against the Japanese Yen since May 24. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 85.18 on June 2.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily, and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading sessions.
However, the upper line of the channel pattern could provide resistance for the AUD/JPY currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
CAD/JPY 4H chart: Remains near January high
The Canadian Dollar has surged by 1.34% against the Japanese Yen since May 28. The currency pair tested a resistance line at 91.10 during yesterday's trading session.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily, and weekly time-frame charts. The exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following trading sessions.
However, the resistance level at 91.19 could provide resistance for the CAD/JPY currency exchange rate this week.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
Gold consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds
Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.