AUD/JPY 4H Chart: Trades between range
The AUD/JPY currency pair has continued to trade between the range of 83.00/84.50 levels since the beginning of April. The Australian Dollar surged by 1.54% against the Japanese Yen during last week's trading sessions.
All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trade within the range during this week's trading sessions. The potential target will be near the 84.50 level.
However, given that the currency exchange rate is currently trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern a breakout could occur this week.
CAD/JPY 4H Chart: Bounces off support
The Canadian Dollar has declined by 3.15% against the Japanese Yen since the beginning of April. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period SMAs during last week's trading sessions.
The exchange rate bounced off the lower line of an ascending channel pattern at 85.50 during yesterday's trading session. Most likely, the CAD/JPY pair could continue to edge higher this week.
However, the upper line of a junior descending channel pattern and the 50– period simple moving average at 86.68 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
