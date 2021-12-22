AMD pierces descending pattern
On December 21, the stock price for Advanced Micro Devices pierced the upper trend line of the channel down pattern, which had guided the rate down from the all-time-high levels. Meanwhile, note the all-time-high level zone, which could act as resistance and the support of the 130.00/134.30 zone.
If the stock price starts a recovery, it could find resistance at the 155.00 level, which acted as resistance in early November. Higher above, the pair would test the resistance of the all-time-high levels at 162.00/164.50.
Meanwhile, a pass below the 130.00/134.30 zone might result in a decline to the August high level zone at 118.65/122.30. This zone provided both resistance and support during late Octob.
Nvidia reveals support zone
During the middle of December, the stock price of Nvidia appeared to be finding support in the 268.00/272.00 zone. The zone acted as resistance in early November. Meanwhile, note that the price recently ignored the support of the 50-day simple moving average near 281.00.
A potential surge of the stock could find resistance in the November and December high levels at 323.00/325.00, before aiming at the all-time-high level at 346.12.
On the other hand, a decline below the 268.00/272.00 zone might aim at the support of the 230.00 level, which acted as resistance in September and October. However, take into account that the 250.00 and 240.00 levels have show to be capable of providing short-term support and resistance.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
