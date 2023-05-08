Patching cracks: Ailing US banks keep markets nervous

GBP/USD rallies as BoE may stay hawkish
The pound inches higher as the BoE is expected to stay the course in its monetary tightening. With the UK’s inflation rate still at double digit, the highest among major economies, a quarter-percentage rate increase to 4.5% seems to be a done deal. Policymakers are expected to emphasise patience in order to 'see the job through'. Looking forward, persistent enough inflationary pressures could bring borrowing costs to 5% by this summer. As the US Fed is likely to shift to a lower gear, the relative rates outlook may provide tailwinds to Sterling in the medium-term. The bulls are pushing towards 1.2900 and 1.2300 is the closest support.
XAU/USD jumps on safe haven demand
Bullion advances to an all-time high as investors worry that a recession trigger is in the making. The First Republic Bank drama has barely settled and market participants are already on the lookout for the next victim. PacWest and Western Alliance are the latest names popping up as ailing regional lenders struggle to stay afloat. If this fits the narrative of the beginning of the end, then the safe haven metal would continue to shine. Meanwhile, the end of the tightening would reduce the relative opportunity cost of the non- yielding asset and further boost demand for gold. The price is hovering under 2100 with 1950 as the closest support.
UK Oil slips over economic uncertainty
Oil prices remain under pressure on fears of weakening global demand. Against the backdrop of a cautious market mood, investors have been trimming their exposure to risk assets. Strong headwinds from the US and China also leave little appetite for the growth-sensitive commodity. Unless the sparks in the struggling US regional banking sector are put out for good, optimism is unlikely to return as the last thing the market wants to see is it turning into a wildfire. Meanwhile, Chinese factory activity showed a contraction in April, a double whammy for the price action which is testing 70.00 with 87.50 as a strong resistance.
Nasdaq 100 holds as investors turn wary
The Nasdaq 100 slows down as the market rethinks growth prospects. The Fed’s hint at pausing interest rate hikes was met with little enthusiasm as the end of the tunnel may not look as rosy as one would have hoped a few months ago. Investors are increasingly concerned about the full impact of the most aggressive policy tightening since the 1980s on growth in the next few months. Cracks have become visible as the stress in the banking sector keeps resurfacing. The crisis could become self-fulfilling with broader repercussions on the US and the global economy. Last August’s high of 13700 is the next hurdle and 12500 a key support.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6800 after Australian Retail Sales data
AUD/USD is keeping the red intact after Australian Retail Sales dropped 0.6% in Q1 2023. Broad-based US Dollar recovery is weighing on the Aussie amid a mixed market sentiment. Focus shifts to China's trade data.
EUR/USD retreats further, reaching levels under 1.1000 Premium
EUR/USD declined further and printed fresh daily lows under 1.1000. The pair holds a bearish bias but continues to move sideways. The US Dollar Index rose during the American session boosted by higher US Treasury yields on a quiet day.
Gold: XAU/USD taps below $2,020 as investors await US debt-ceiling talks and Inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) sensed selling pressure while attempting to surpass the critical resistance of $2,030.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has corrected to near $2,020.00 and is expected to display more weakness as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a stellar recovery.
Lido DAO price plunges 31% in a month, leading to 4 million LDO accumulation
Despite having dominance in the DeFi space, Lido DAO is losing traction due to a build-up of negative sentiments, leading to an enormous amount of LDO being moved in a single day.
US week ahead: Lending vs. CPI, what will win out?
There are a lot of unanswered questions for investors at the start of a new week. Most of them revolve around what central banks will do next and when interest rates will be cut. The future of the global economy is also particularly murky.