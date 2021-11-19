News over the past week
Theme #1 (see a box to the right): The US FDA is expected to recommend authorization of boosters to all adults. The German vaccine advisory committee also recommends a booster for all over the age of 18. The UK data show that a Pfizer booster sends vaccine efficacy back up to 93-94% see a tweet.
Pfizer submitted an FDA application for emergency use authorization of the company’s treatment pill. The advisory panel will meet and discuss on 30 November and the pill is likely authorized before the end of the year.
Theme #4: In the UK, the AY.4.2 variant (sometimes called delta+) now accounts for 12% of all infections. We are not concerned at this point, as several studies show that the variant is not more resistant to vaccines than the delta variant, see e.g. Fomsgaard et al (2021).
Theme #5:The big focus is still on rising news cases in the Northern Hemisphere, especially in Europe but now also in the US. We expect new cases to move higher in the US in the coming months. Many European countries are now hard hit and new cases are climbing higher even in Italy, France and Spain, where new cases have remained subdued despite increases in neighboring countries.
More countries are imposing (partial) lockdowns. Last week, the Netherlands imposed a three-week partial lockdown, in the Republic of Ireland people are recommended to work from home as much as possible and pubs and restaurants are closing at midnight and from Monday Austria is closing down for at least 10 days (and vaccination is a legal requirement from 1 February 2022). In Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn says “we can’t rule anything out” when asked about new lockdowns. Belgium has expanded the working from home mandate.
In Europe, it seems likely that we are heading for tougher restrictions in many countries, as the outbreaks are only getting worse. In general, countries with lower vaccine uptakes are still harder hit, both in terms of new cases and severe illness. Still, we cannot rule out that tougher restrictions are also implemented in countries with high vaccine uptake like in the Republic of Ireland. As we have been arguing, the next 3M-6M will be challenging for the Europe and the US. We still believe 2022 will be the end game due to a combination of vaccines and now better treatments.
In the Nordics, Denmark is hit the worst but is also testing the most. Sweden is not experiencing another wave just yet, but that is partly related to a change in test strategy. Denmark re-introduced the COVID pass and the government considers broadening it out. In Norway, the government will increase border controls again and opens up for the use of COVID pass at local levels. In Finland, the COVID pass is not mandatory, but restaurants can stay open longer and admit more customers if it requires the pass. Sweden is also introducing a COVID pass for indoor activities from 1 December.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plunges to fresh 2021-lows near 1.1250
EUR/USD stayed under heavy bearish pressure on Friday and touched its weakest level since July 2020 near 1.1250. The greenback continues to gather strength on safe-haven flows and renewed coronavirus fears in Europe weigh heavily on the common currency ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3400 on renewed dollar strength
The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment is providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback on Friday and weighing heavily on GBP/USD. The US Dollar Index is closing in on 2021-highs above 96.00 and GBP/USD is pushing lower toward 1.3400.
Gold bulls stay hopeful while above key $1,850 support
Gold price continues to hover in a range above the critical $1,850 support. The latest uptick in gold price can be attributed to a sharp sell-off in the US Treasury yields, as the risk sentiment sour amid inflation and coronavirus concerns.
Bitcoin whales enjoy the price crash to buy over $180 billion worth of BTC
Bitcoin’s third-largest non-exchange whale has accumulated a total of 3038 BTC at an average price of $59,744. Whales and miners have been accumulating Bitcoin in batches throughout the recent drop in BTC price.
Would the rate hikes next year shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown?
The bond market is confounding everyone. The short end needs to go up and a lot, while the long end could turn down if the market comes to perceive that the rate hikes next year will shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown.