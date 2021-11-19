News over the past week

Theme #1 (see a box to the right): The US FDA is expected to recommend authorization of boosters to all adults. The German vaccine advisory committee also recommends a booster for all over the age of 18. The UK data show that a Pfizer booster sends vaccine efficacy back up to 93-94% see a tweet.

Pfizer submitted an FDA application for emergency use authorization of the company’s treatment pill. The advisory panel will meet and discuss on 30 November and the pill is likely authorized before the end of the year.

Theme #4: In the UK, the AY.4.2 variant (sometimes called delta+) now accounts for 12% of all infections. We are not concerned at this point, as several studies show that the variant is not more resistant to vaccines than the delta variant, see e.g. Fomsgaard et al (2021).

Theme #5:The big focus is still on rising news cases in the Northern Hemisphere, especially in Europe but now also in the US. We expect new cases to move higher in the US in the coming months. Many European countries are now hard hit and new cases are climbing higher even in Italy, France and Spain, where new cases have remained subdued despite increases in neighboring countries.

More countries are imposing (partial) lockdowns. Last week, the Netherlands imposed a three-week partial lockdown, in the Republic of Ireland people are recommended to work from home as much as possible and pubs and restaurants are closing at midnight and from Monday Austria is closing down for at least 10 days (and vaccination is a legal requirement from 1 February 2022). In Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn says “we can’t rule anything out” when asked about new lockdowns. Belgium has expanded the working from home mandate.

In Europe, it seems likely that we are heading for tougher restrictions in many countries, as the outbreaks are only getting worse. In general, countries with lower vaccine uptakes are still harder hit, both in terms of new cases and severe illness. Still, we cannot rule out that tougher restrictions are also implemented in countries with high vaccine uptake like in the Republic of Ireland. As we have been arguing, the next 3M-6M will be challenging for the Europe and the US. We still believe 2022 will be the end game due to a combination of vaccines and now better treatments.

In the Nordics, Denmark is hit the worst but is also testing the most. Sweden is not experiencing another wave just yet, but that is partly related to a change in test strategy. Denmark re-introduced the COVID pass and the government considers broadening it out. In Norway, the government will increase border controls again and opens up for the use of COVID pass at local levels. In Finland, the COVID pass is not mandatory, but restaurants can stay open longer and admit more customers if it requires the pass. Sweden is also introducing a COVID pass for indoor activities from 1 December.

