Stock markets are paring gains after a phenomenal rebound on Monday and Tuesday as two weeks of losses were wiped out in just two sessions.

It's been a very impressive relief rally, albeit one aided by a rose-tinted interpretation of certain economic indicators and a terrible plunge in the weeks before. This isn't the time to get carried away but it is understandable that we're seeing some relief. It all hangs on whether the data is the start of a weakening trend or just a blip, as with the July inflation drop.

The JOLTS jobs number was more promising than the PMI number as it not only pointed to less tightness in the labour market - an essential precursor to slower rate hikes - but it was a substantial decline that will grab the attention of the central bank. If followed by further indications of rapid deterioration, including the jobs report on Friday, policymakers could be easily convinced to ease their foot off the brake.

No dovish pivot from the RBNZ

The RBNZ hiked rates by 50 basis points overnight to 3.5% and signalled more to come, with policymakers even debating 75 today as core inflation is too high and labour resources scarce. This follows the dovish shift from the RBA on Tuesday, which opted for a slower pace of tightening, something the RBNZ is clearly still a few months away from. Every country has its own challenges and labour resource is clearly a huge hurdle for New Zealand following the pandemic.

A substantial OPEC+ cut incoming

Today's OPEC+ meeting has been heavily speculated about this week, as delegates have hinted at increasingly large output cuts in response to a dimming economic outlook and lower prices. Last month's warning shot of 100,000 barrels per day fell on deaf ears and the alliance may now be prepared to cut by 10 times that, even 20 if some sources are to be believed.

Adding to the uncertainty is the prospect of a group cut backed up by additional unilateral reductions, which could significantly reduce supply and push prices back towards triple figures. With consumers only just breathing a sigh of relief after being forced to pay record prices at the pump, today's cut is not going to go down well.

Gold bouncing back but facing resistance

We've seen a strong recovery in the gold price over the last couple of days but it may need another helping hand to build on that. That will likely require the assistance of lower US yields and a softer dollar which will depend heavily on the incoming data, most notably Friday's jobs report. Considering the response to Monday's manufacturing PMI, a weaker services PMI today could also boost the yellow metal.

The next big test for gold is obviously $1,800, but it could face some resistance along the way around $1,740 and $1,760. A pullback could see sentiment tested around $1,700 and $1,680.

Dependent on weaker data

Bitcoin is back above $20,000 thanks to the improvement in risk appetite this week. As we're seeing elsewhere, its ability to build on that will depend on the potential for further weakness in the economic data this week. While counterintuitive, that's the world we live in now. Bitcoin has shown resilience to sell-off's though so a failure for the data to deliver could see it well supported.