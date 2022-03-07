European markets entered bear market territory at the start of the week as panic set in at the open in response to reports of the US looking to impose a ban on imported Russian oil.

To make matters worse, the reports appeared to suggest Europe is considering similar action as well which would be a monumental blow for Russian producers and the economy. It would also be a massive problem for Europe as there isn't exactly an abundance of alternatives out there right now.

The initial reports sent oil prices soaring, with Brent crude almost touching $140 a barrel on the open, which in turn sent equity markets spiraling lower. It's this kind of event risk that investors fear each Friday as they trigger enormous knee-jerk reactions on the open, big gaps and are usually exacerbated compared to what would be seen during the week.

And that's exactly what we've seen today. As the dust has settled, fear of European bans on Russian oil - and potential retaliation or follow-up moves in gas or other commodities - has subsided. That has been helped by comments from Germany's Finance Minister, Christian Lindner, stating that the country is against any push to stop Russian oil and gas imports.

Over the course of the morning, we've seen initial moves pared quite considerably. Europe is now relatively flat, as are US futures, and sentiment will continue to be dictated by the constant flow of headlines relating to the invasion. For example, Russia has offered an immediate end to the invasion if Ukraine will amend its constitution and reject claims to enter any bloc, recognise Crimea as Russian, and Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states. That doesn't exactly fill me with hope.

Oil prices remain high but give back huge early gains

Oil prices were up more than 17% at one stage after the open but that has been pared right back as the day has progressed, with Brent now up 1.5% around $120 a barrel. In a sign of how ridiculous the situation is right now, that's coming as quite a relief compared to how bad it was looking at one stage.

The market has shown its vulnerable side now though and it's quite concerning. On the one hand, without German support, an EU ban on Russian oil imports looks highly unlikely and the pivot away will take years. But then there's a lot that's happened in the last couple of weeks that looked highly unlikely a month ago and the situation continues to evolve rapidly.

The risks remain firmly tilted to the upside as far as oil prices are concerned. Downside risks primarily focus around Ukraine and Russia finding common ground and based on the current demands, that does not look likely any time soon. Even a nuclear deal would only provide partial relief compared to Russian supply disruptions and that isn't even progressing as hoped.

Gold pares gains but record highs are in sight

Gold briefly surpassed $2,000 earlier in the day when equity markets were in the depths of despair at the thought of Europe banning Russian oil. Between the inflation and economic consequences of such a move, traders quickly flocked to a dear old friend in gold. As the morning has progressed and nerves have eased, so have gold prices, with the yellow metal now finding itself only marginally higher around $1,975.

The situation remains highly uncertain though and markets extremely volatile which should ensure gold remains a firm favorite. All-time highs are not that far away and in the current environment, there's every chance that we see it surpassed at some point.

Bitcoin realigns with risk assets

Bitcoin was doing very well last week on the back of reports of cryptos benefiting from those seeking to avoid sanctions or protect cash in these unstable times in Eastern Europe. We saw it de-link to an extent from risky assets that it had been highly aligned to so far this year. But that doesn't appear to have lasted and the risk-aversion that swept through the markets late last week and early this appears to have taken bitcoin along for the ride. It's broken back below $40,000 after looking likely to break above $45,500 at times last week and now looks vulnerable to further bouts of risk-aversion, once more.