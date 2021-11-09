Palantir shares fall despite strong earnings
As Q3 earnings season waged on, Tuesday saw markets react to Palantir’s call with investors, where it reported better than expected revenue growth for the quarter.
Despite reporting annual revenue growth of 36% to $392 million, shares in the company fell as the figures dropped from a 49% annualized increase, during Q1 and 2.
The company, founded by Peter Theil confirmed earnings of 4 cents per share, which came in as expected. In addition to revenue for the quarter of $392 million vs. $385 million expected.
Palantir went on to forecast revenue for the fourth quarter, expecting this to come in at $418 million, which is currently higher than the $402 million many expect.
Shares in Palantir Technologies were down closer to 10% as of writing.
S&P 500 moves lower, as U.S. PPI increases
The benchmark S&P 500 fell for the first time in 7 sessions today, as data revealed that producer prices in the U.S. had risen.
Figures from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index rose 0.6% in October, after gaining 0.5%the month prior.
The rise in PPI was as expected, with many in the markets forecasting a 0.6% increase in figures for last month.
Overall, roughly 60% of last month’s increase in PPI was due to the prices of goods rising 1.2%, in addition to a 6.7% surge in gasoline prices.
Many attribute the rise in prices to come from bottlenecks in the supply chain, caused by the spread of the Delta Variant of COVID-19.
As of writing, the S&P 500 was trading 0.50% lower, with Gold prices climbing to $1,831, the highest since August.
