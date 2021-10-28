In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting.

Indices are experiencing a small bearish correction close to the all-time or in some cases – long-term highs.

EURUSD is coming back to the major, long-term downtrend after the price bounced off the 38,2% Fibonacci.

USDJPY is balancing on a mid-term horizontal support. Sentiment is of course still positive.

NZDUSD for the past few days has been moving sideways, big signal probably coming soon!

CADJPY is inside of a flag pattern waiting for another ride north.

Pretty much the same is happening on the GBPJPY.

Now let’s move on to metals:

Silver is in the process of creating the right shoulder of the iH&S formation, which can start a proper bullish trend here.

Gold is still locked between crucial Fibonacci lines. We need to see a breakout first before we are going to see any major swings.

Platinum creates another trend continuation pattern, which, with a false breakout to the upside, can give us a proper sell signal.