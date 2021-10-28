In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting.
Indices are experiencing a small bearish correction close to the all-time or in some cases – long-term highs.
EURUSD is coming back to the major, long-term downtrend after the price bounced off the 38,2% Fibonacci.
USDJPY is balancing on a mid-term horizontal support. Sentiment is of course still positive.
NZDUSD for the past few days has been moving sideways, big signal probably coming soon!
CADJPY is inside of a flag pattern waiting for another ride north.
Pretty much the same is happening on the GBPJPY.
Now let’s move on to metals:
Silver is in the process of creating the right shoulder of the iH&S formation, which can start a proper bullish trend here.
Gold is still locked between crucial Fibonacci lines. We need to see a breakout first before we are going to see any major swings.
Platinum creates another trend continuation pattern, which, with a false breakout to the upside, can give us a proper sell signal.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1600 ahead of ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range around 1.1600 amid a cautious market mood and firmer US dollar. US Treasury yields rebound from weekly lows amid global tightening spree. ECB policy decision, US GDP hold the key.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 amid Brexit woes, ahead of US GDP
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3750, despite the uptick in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. France threatens to block UK ships, Britain vows to retaliate in a fresh Brexit tussle. BOE rate hike calls renew on reduced bond issuance in Budget 2021. US GDP awaited.
XAU/USD key levels to watch as US yield curve flattens
Gold price consolidates the two-day recovery, as the US yield curve flattens.All eyes on Thursday’s critical ECB and US GDP data for the next big move in gold.
SHIB eyes 76% bull run after exploding to new all-time high
Shiba Inu price has witnessed an astronomical rally, as it surged over 200% since October 23. The prevailing chart pattern suggests a bullish projection of a 400% bull run.
US Q3 GDP Preview: Gold stays fragile barring a negative surprise Premium
US economy is widely expected to lose momentum in Q3. Fed policymakers are unlikely to change their tapering outlook. Gold bears look to retain control following the failed attempt to hold above $1,800.