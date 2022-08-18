In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
EURUSD keeps pushing lower after creating two wedges.
USDJPY climbs higher after breaking the mid-term down trendline.
GBPUSD creates a hammer on H4, a crucial horizontal support that can be bullish.
WTI oil bounces off the 83.5 USD/bbl support.
Indices stay firm after yesterday’s drop.
AUDUSD in bearish territory after breaking the lower line of the flag.
The same goes for NZDUSD.
GBPJPY advances higher after sellers wasted a chance for a head and shoulders pattern. Now the price is aiming at the upper line of the sideways trend.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
