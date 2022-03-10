Global developments
Risk sentiment improved markedly towards the close of INR OTC trading and overnight as well with mellowed down tones from both sides. While a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said that the intent of Russian operations was not to topple the Ukrainian government, a Ukrainian official said it was ready to discuss neutrality if it got security guarantees. The UAE ambassador to Washington said UAE wants to increase oil production and that it will encourage OPEC to ramp up supply.
Price action across assets
With a lot of risk premium already built-in, even slight prospects of de-escalation have resulted in sharp unwinding across assets. Brent has dropped 9% overnight to USD 111 per barrel post-UAE ambassador's comments. European natural gas prices dropped about 25% yesterday. Gold which had got bid up on safe-haven demand has fallen sharply too to USD 1973 per ounce. The S&P500 ended with a gain of 2.6%. Asian equities are trading with gains of 1-2% as well. The Nikkei in fact is up 3.8%. European equities ended with gains of 7-8%. US 10y has spiked 10bps to 1.94%. Similar moves are seen across German bunds and UK Gilts as well. The Dollar has weakened overall. Euro has bounced back above 1.10. A lot of data and events lined up today. US Feb CPI is due today. ECB rate decision and EU leaders' meeting in France to discuss reliance on Russian natural gas imports will be in focus.
Domestic developments
Focus today will be on the UP election results. The counting is already underway. Exit polls were indicating a majority for BJP in UP.
Equities
The Nifty built on the day before yesterday's momentum to end 2.1% higher at 16345. SGX is indicating a 1.5% higher open for Nifty around 16600 on improved global risk sentiment.
Bonds and rates
T-Bill cutoffs came in 5-10bps higher compared to the last auction. 1y T-bill cut-off came in at 4.70%. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended 6bps lower at 6.84%. 3y and 5y OIS ended flat at 5.53% and 5.92% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee finally saw some respite yesterday to end at 76.56 in a late session move post-Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman comments. The Rupee has strengthened further in offshore trading with a fall in Brent. 3m ATMF vols collapsed about 50bps to 6.40% and are likely to drop further today.
Strategy
Exporters are suggested to cover only confirmed positions. For any extra covers based on expectation, we suggest keeping stop loss of 76.00 levels till the panic subsides. Importers cover through options or on dips.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD is trading above 0.7300 amid cautious optimism and a broad US dollar rebound. The aussie rallied hard amid a massive risk-on market profile seen Wednesday. Although the Ukraine war is not over yet. Focus shifts to the US CPI.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1050 on pre-ECB caution, US inflation, Ukraine eyed as well
EUR/USD keeps pullback from one-week high inside a tight range. ECB have a tough time rejecting stagflation fears amid firmer oil prices, no change in monetary policy expected. US CPI for February may provide another reason to back Fed’s 0.5% rate hike in March.
Gold juggles around $1,980 ahead of Putin-Zelenskyy peace talks, US CPI
Gold has witnessed a bearish open drive on Thursday, which indicates a carry-forward selling after the risk-on impulse underpinned in the market. The positive undertone is an outcome of a likely ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
Bitcoin price to revisit Monday’s low as BTC woes multiply
Bitcoin price shows restraint as it approaches a confluence of strong resistance barriers, indicating that the bulls are unable to push through. A rejection here could arrive and crash BTC to levels last seen on March 7.
Has the Ukraine war ended? Premium
Surging commodity prices, which had put the fear of an inflation induced global economic slowdown into markets, collapsed on Wednesday as traders decided the outsized gains since the Russian invasion of Ukraine were ripe for profits.