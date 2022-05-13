In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
USDJPY overnight corrects the 50% of the most recent downswing.
GBPJPY also slightly corrects the recent slide and tests the major horizontal resistance.
It’s also correction day for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
DAX, German Index is doing much better than its American peers. The weak Euro is to blame, which is helping German exporters.
EURUSD joins the correction party as well. 1.05 on the horizon.
Gold breaks a major, long-term up trendline.
AUDUSD breaks the long-term, horizontal support on the 0.7. That’s pretty negative.
EURCHF drops to test a combination of three crucial supports, the down trendline, a horizontal one and the upper line of the symmetric triangle.
GBPAUD with a massive double bottom formation. The price is close to a neckline, so a breakout here would be a major buy signal.
