Outlook: We get May PPI today but the big deal is the Fed policy meeting. The press wanted to make a big deal out of inflation “falling to half what it was at the peak” and the like. To be equally inaccurate, 4% is double the Fed target.

Today is a pretty good time for a pause while data gets digested, although the informal term is skip, which sounds better than hawkish pause. And that’s what the Fed has led everyone to expect. We still need to see the dot plots and to listen carefully for any suggestion of change in the mindset, like raising the target number or considering inflation ex-shelter.

Many analysts are pointing out that core CPI ex-shelter and ex-used cars is not the same 5% we have seen for the last six months. Core inflation ex-shelter and used cars is up only 2.3% on the 3-month basis and 3.3% on the 6 month basis. You can fiddle with then umber to make inflation far lower than headline numbers. We would really like to know what the Fed thinks of that and wish Powell would address it.

Some pundits try to make something out of the Fed becoming more data-dependent and less sewn into the hem of orthodoxy, but most are not convinced. The Fed may be full of Boy Scouts, but it’s not naïve. It still wants the markets to believe in “higher for longer” and it doesn’t have that. This is a credibility/reputation issue as much as genuine fear of loosening the reins too early.

So—a conflict between an authentic interpretation of “true” inflation and what the Fed wants the market to think of the Fed.

Meanwhile, on the geopolitical front, the US and Iran are quietly holding talks. The US and China are talking, too. That side of things has cooled considerably and the word “Taiwan” is not in the news.

Forecast: The euro chart shows us a wide range of likely rates, roughly 1.0750 to 1.0850, that are equally plausible today and maybe beyond, depending on what Mr. Powell says. There is less focus on comments from the ECB tomorrow, chief Lagarde having said repeatedly the central bank will keep hiking until inflation turns tail. And yet the euro struggles to post lasting gains, indicating some deep well of negative sentiment against it.

