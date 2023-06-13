Outlook: This morning’s CPI release will get more credit than it deserves for the Fed decision tomorrow. For one thing, the Fed doesn’t base decisions on the BLS data—it prefers the PCE version. For another, it’s too late. The Fed likes to signal well in advance what it intends to do, and this time it’s to skip a hike this month and almost certainly impose one in July. Changing horses in midstream tomorrow is not the way they do things.
For what it’s worth, the Reuters survey forecasts the headline CPI down to 4.1% from 4.9% and core moderating to 5.3% in May. Various year-over-year comparisons (such as the 3-month over 3-month) as starting to lose the base effect of big increases a year ago. As usual, any bigger drop in the headline will get an oversized response—more dollar-selling—while a core number that fails to fall at all will revive talk of the Fed not “skipping.” This would deliver a one-time dollar bump.
As important as the inflation number today is retail sales on Thursday, with Mr. Powell’s remarks sandwiched in-between. If there is any hope whatever of the Fed acknowledging that the shelter component is misleading, tomorrow would be the right time to say so. The same thing can be said about any hint of raising the target rate from 2% to a higher number, even a small one like 2.25-2.50%.
The data seems to point to both of those changes being reasonable and the Fed is supposed to be data-driven. If the Fed sticks to old-timey data interpretation, it might be because it fears the market is not smart or nimble enough to accept non-orthodox readings. This is probably another sense in which the Fed is behind the curve.
As for the ECB on Thursday, there is almost zero doubt the day will bring a 25 bp hike with another one queuing up behind it for July. As noted above, the BoE is also expected to hike next week with some idea it could be 50 bp instead of 25 bp, although that would be out of keeping with its usual conduct. Still, Bloomberg reports a terminal rate of 5.75% is now fully priced in, which would leave the UK with the highest rates in the developed world.
It’s all too easy to make the case for sterling hitting the skids—pay rises too big and public sector labor troubles, PM Sunak both good and evil, Brexit. But golly, those yields are delicious. At the 10-year level, the UK is offering more than 50 bp more than the US and the highest in Europe, even higher than Italy. (Don’t miss Mexico.)
Forecast: All this adds up to the US central bank holding steady on rates while everybody else is hiking. In addition, developments in the equity markets and the absence of scary stuff on the geopolitical scene are delivering a risk-on spirit. That can include left-field stuff like China getting on the ball and not only cutting rates but starting stimulus initiatives.
Risk-on means traders feel it’s safe enough to dump the safe-haven dollar, even if they don’t much like some of the fundamentals (like recessionary Europe). That may well mean that already stretched currencies like the CAD and AUD can keep going deeper into overbought territory. A real worry is over-exuberance that takes various things, including currencies, over “normal” limits with the inevitable pullback, with tears, afterwards—sugar high.
This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.
To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!
This morning FX briefing is an information service, not a trading system. All trade recommendations are included in the afternoon report.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0800 after US CPI figures
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and touched its highest level in three weeks above 1.0800. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected CPI increase in May, helping EUR/USD stretch higher.
GBP/USD tests 1.2600 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD extended its daily rally toward 1.2600 in the early American session on Tuesday. Investors expect the US Federal Reserve to leave the policy rate unchanged in June following soft CPI inflation data, causing the USD to stay under pressure.
Gold holds above $1,960 as US yields push lower
Gold price trades in positive territory above $1,960 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.7% after the US data showed that headline inflation declined more than expected in May, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
XRP price climbs ahead of Hinman document release in SEC vs. Ripple case
The so-called Hinman documents, a key element in the legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and payment giant Ripple, are set to be released Tuesday.
NIO stock takes flight after management introduces major price cuts
It was only two months ago that Nio (NIO) management was certain they did not want to react to Elon Musk’s drastic price cuts over at Tesla. Now, the executive suite at one of China’s foremost EV upstarts has made an about-face.