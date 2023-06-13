Share:

Outlook: This morning’s CPI release will get more credit than it deserves for the Fed decision tomorrow. For one thing, the Fed doesn’t base decisions on the BLS data—it prefers the PCE version. For another, it’s too late. The Fed likes to signal well in advance what it intends to do, and this time it’s to skip a hike this month and almost certainly impose one in July. Changing horses in midstream tomorrow is not the way they do things.

For what it’s worth, the Reuters survey forecasts the headline CPI down to 4.1% from 4.9% and core moderating to 5.3% in May. Various year-over-year comparisons (such as the 3-month over 3-month) as starting to lose the base effect of big increases a year ago. As usual, any bigger drop in the headline will get an oversized response—more dollar-selling—while a core number that fails to fall at all will revive talk of the Fed not “skipping.” This would deliver a one-time dollar bump.

As important as the inflation number today is retail sales on Thursday, with Mr. Powell’s remarks sandwiched in-between. If there is any hope whatever of the Fed acknowledging that the shelter component is misleading, tomorrow would be the right time to say so. The same thing can be said about any hint of raising the target rate from 2% to a higher number, even a small one like 2.25-2.50%.

The data seems to point to both of those changes being reasonable and the Fed is supposed to be data-driven. If the Fed sticks to old-timey data interpretation, it might be because it fears the market is not smart or nimble enough to accept non-orthodox readings. This is probably another sense in which the Fed is behind the curve.

As for the ECB on Thursday, there is almost zero doubt the day will bring a 25 bp hike with another one queuing up behind it for July. As noted above, the BoE is also expected to hike next week with some idea it could be 50 bp instead of 25 bp, although that would be out of keeping with its usual conduct. Still, Bloomberg reports a terminal rate of 5.75% is now fully priced in, which would leave the UK with the highest rates in the developed world.

It’s all too easy to make the case for sterling hitting the skids—pay rises too big and public sector labor troubles, PM Sunak both good and evil, Brexit. But golly, those yields are delicious. At the 10-year level, the UK is offering more than 50 bp more than the US and the highest in Europe, even higher than Italy. (Don’t miss Mexico.)

Forecast: All this adds up to the US central bank holding steady on rates while everybody else is hiking. In addition, developments in the equity markets and the absence of scary stuff on the geopolitical scene are delivering a risk-on spirit. That can include left-field stuff like China getting on the ball and not only cutting rates but starting stimulus initiatives.

Risk-on means traders feel it’s safe enough to dump the safe-haven dollar, even if they don’t much like some of the fundamentals (like recessionary Europe). That may well mean that already stretched currencies like the CAD and AUD can keep going deeper into overbought territory. A real worry is over-exuberance that takes various things, including currencies, over “normal” limits with the inevitable pullback, with tears, afterwards—sugar high.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!