Outlook: This is a big week for data, starting with ZEW in Germany and US CPI tomorrow, then the Fed on Wednesday. We get retail sales and industrial output on Thursday, following the same info from China earlier that day that is sure to set off another bout of speculation about sluggish growth. Also Thursday is the update to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow, last at 2%, to the chagrin of the recession predictors. We also get UK and eurozone industrial production on Wednesday.

In addition to the Fed’s “skip” on Wednesday, the ECB meets on Thursday and is expected to hike 25 bp, with the Bank of Japan on Friday, expected to stand pat. The PBOC may start cutting rates, starting with the one-year facility this week and moving on to the prime rate next week. It’s not clear how data-dependent these decisions may be.

The big news this week is CPI on Tuesday with the Fed decision the next day. Current thinking is that CPI, at 4.9% in April, will fall while the more relevant core CPI, at 5.5% in April, will fall to 5.3% (consensus) or 5.4% (Trading Economics).

Here’s the problem—much of the decline is due to a drop in “shelter,” which is 30% of the headline. But “shelter” is a lousy indicator, made up in part of what homeowners imagine they could get if they rented out their house without furniture or utilities. Numerous statistics-savvy analysts point out this is a stupid measure and not representative.

There seems to be no simple, obvious way of getting the data without trusting secondary sources. YCharts gets its data from the Atlanta Fed and is as reliable as anyone else, or more so. Here is the chart. As of May for April, “Core Sticky Price CPI Excluding Shelter is at 0.21%, compared to 0.26% last month and 0.52% last year. This is lower than the long term average of 0.32%.” This is a far cry from the official shelter inflation rate of 8.1% in the headline CPI as reported by the BLS.

As we wrote last time, you have to wonder if the FOMC looks at the CPI less shelter when making the rate decision. The consensus view is that the Fed skips a hike in June but resumes hiking in July, but if it is consulting the shelter component, a hike in July might not be needed. Ironically, it’s not altogether foolish to imagine a July hike comes anyway in order for the Fed to drive home the “higher for longer” message that it has struggled so hard to get accepted.

The Fed hasn’t won that fight yet. As of Saturday afternoon, the probability of one more hike by the Dec meeting is 23.9% while those seeing a cut or two to 4.75-5.00% is higher at 25.7%. Moving on to the March meeting, we get something that resembles a normal distribution (signifying a lack of conviction). There the probability of the rate remaining at 5.25-5.50%, as we expect after the July hike, is only a measly 5.6%. Those expecting cuts to 4.75-5.00% are nearly a third at 30.7%. So, the Fed has not really gotten the message across of “higher for longer.”

See below for a view from economist Krugman. And today El-Erian in the FT says he dislikes the skip idea. He agrees with Krugman that the 2% target is outdated and needs revision, although that is a “lengthy and delicate process.”

“Recall that the Fed’s policy mistakes over the past two years and its institutional weaknesses are not the only factors that have undermined its effectiveness. Changing patterns of globalisation, the restructuring of corporate supply chains, the energy transition, and labour market mismatches all indicate that the Fed is operating with an inflation target that is probably too low for durable economic wellbeing.

“In this context, the current framing of the policy debate is overly narrow. It is more likely to confuse matters than to stimulate the type of deliberations that can rebuild the foundation for the Fed to contribute to high inclusive growth and financial stability.”

Key Takeaways: Larry Summers says the economy is hot, hot, hot, and nobody is poking him with the observation that he has been calling for stagflation for a couple of years now. Goldman says the S&P bull market will be lasting while Morgan Stanley says no, it’s a snare and a delusion, and the bear market is coming back. The central banks in Australia and Canada ended their pause and the US “skip” is being positioned as a “hawkish pause,” but two notable economists, Krugman and El-Erian, are calling for a boost in the inflation target even if more hikes lie ahead—and this is New.

Forecast: We have a ton of event risk this week, residing chiefly in the Chinese data and whether it shows a too-lackluster recovery, and in the US inflation numbers and analysis, US inflation is probably a lot less bad than the headlines show, creating doubt about how much higher and how much longer, especially if we get even a whiff of a suggestion the Fed might re-visit the target. That plus actually slower inflation would be a big, fat dollar-negative.

Just one view: Goldman Sachs now says there is only a 25% chance of recession this year.

“The probability of a U.S. recession in the coming year has declined, as the risk of a disruptive debt-ceiling fight has disappeared and stress in the banking sector appears to be only a modest drag on the economy, according to Goldman Sachs Research. Our economists say there's a 25% chance of recession in the next 12 months, down from their earlier projection of 35% shortly following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March.

“The U.S.'s agreement to raise the nation's debt limit will result in small spending cuts that are expected to leave the economy's trajectory unchanged over the next two years, while turbulence among regional banks is forecast by Goldman Sachs Research to subtract about 0.4 percentage points from real GDP growth this year. Furthermore, researchers forecast core PCE inflation to come down to 3.7% by December 2023, with sequential rates averaging 2.9% in the second half of the year.”

Inflation Tidbit: In a piece that is really about whether the Fed should keep the 2% target, Nobel winning economist Krugman points out that inflation has already come down a lot, even grocery prices. But maybe “we’ve seen the easy part — and that getting inflation down from 3 to 2 might be a lot harder than getting it down from 10 to 3.”

Krugman says “there is... a good case for an inflation target low enough that people basically stop talking about inflation. And one encouraging development recently has been a sharp decline in the prominence of inflation in our national conversation. Last October, according to Gallup, 20 percent of the public considered inflation our most important problem; by April, that number was down to 9 percent.” The number of Google searches for the term inflation has fallen dramatically, too.

“So we are close. “The question is, how low does the inflation target have to be for the public to lose interest? I now worry that 4 percent may be a bit too high. But 3 percent almost surely isn’t.

“In which case, should we be willing to pay a high price to get inflation down from 3 to 2? This isn’t a hypothetical question about a remote possibility. It may very well be exactly the question policymakers face a few months from now. Will the Fed put the economy through the wringer to achieve an inflation target that we now know was based on old simulations that turned out to be wrong?”

Stuff We Didn’t Know: Brent oil prices are named for wells way out in the North Sea beyond Scotland. Output has been steadily falling, allowing traders to trigger overly big price swings. “Campaigns to corner the market have multiplied.” As The Economist reports (June 3rd issue), Platts is solving the problem by adding WTI, starting this month. This is not new—in 2002, prices from wells elsewhere in the UK and Norway were added. Other candidates (like Gulf oil, other Norwegian sources) have faults like quality. Dominance in the oil trading business has shifted from Europe to Japan to Wall Street. Leaving price reporting in the hands of price-reporting agency Platts is an odd outcome but seemingly better than all the other solutions.

