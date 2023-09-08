Share:

Will ECB continue to hike?

Next week, the Governing Council of the ECB will meet. It is a highly anticipated meeting, as the outcome is highly uncertain. We assume that interest rates will remain unchanged. The starting position for the ECB is difficult. There are signs of easing inflationary pressure. At the same time, however, it remains uncertain whether price pressures have reversed and how the economy will fare.

Looking at the inflation data over the past few months, we see a volatile trend and an overall slow decline in price pressures outside the areas of energy and inflation (core inflation). The latest inflation data published for August, to which the Governing Council should pay particular attention, showed a decrease in price pressures compared with the previous month. The reason for this was the prices of services, the containment of which is the special focus of the ECB. At the same time, a number of indicators calculated by the ECB, including the PCCI Index (see article below), indicate that underlying price pressures are easing and that a trend reversal has occurred.

One of the most important factors for assessing future price pressures is the development of incomes, i.e. wages and profits of companies and incomes of the self-employed. The question is to what extent wage growth will accelerate as a (belated) response to high inflation and whether companies will absorb higher personnel costs or pass them on in the form of price increases. The latest data for the second quarter gave the all-clear on both counts.

The development of incomes in the second quarter showed that no new inflationary pressure is building up here; on the contrary, it rather points to decreasing inflationary pressure. Both the growth of wages and of corporate profits and incomes of the self-employed weakened compared with the previous quarter. On a yearly basis, wages grew by 5.5% y/y, pretty much in line with the ECB’s expectations. The y/y growth rate of corporate profits and self-employed income declined.

The recent economic data, which was weak, should also dampen fears of persistently high inflation. All the more so as the new forecasts of the ECB economists, also to be published next week, will show significantly lower economic growth for the coming years compared to the forecasts in June. The inflation forecasts should, on the other hand, remain little changed. This will likely leave “too long, too high” inflation in the room from the Governing Council’s perspective.

Discussions within the Governing Council will likely revolve around whether more weight should be given to the modest measurable successes in fighting inflation to date, or to a set of indicators that suggest declining inflationary pressures in the future. One compromise could be an agreement to pause interest rate hikes. Statements from members of the Governing Council regarding the upcoming meeting were mixed.

What is underlying inflation?

One of the three criteria used by the Governing Council to set monetary policy is the current development of “underlying” inflation. In the following article, we would like to explain what is meant by this term and why the Governing Council attaches particular importance to “underlying” inflation.

The ECB must always adjust its monetary policy stance early and with foresight. Since headline inflation is strongly influenced by the dynamics of global commodity prices (energy and food) and is thus volatile, it is only of limited use as a basis for assessing inflation trends. A focus on domestic factors and longer-term trends eliminates these “shortcomings” of headline inflation. This is because the ECB’s monetary policy essentially influences domestically generated prices and must be designed with a lead time, as interest rate changes have an effect with a strong time lag.

To be able to measure “underlying” inflation, the ECB makes use of a number of different indicators. We will explain two of them in more detail: the HICPIX and the PCCI.

The HICPIX – Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices excluding energy and food (core inflation) – is the measure of “underlying” inflation most commonly used in the financial markets and the media. The HICPIX is one of the permanently excluding indicators. This means that certain goods of the general basket of goods – in this case energy and food – are excluded from the calculation of this indicator. This is justified by the fact that historically and statistically, these categories have had a high share of strong, but temporary, fluctuations. Thus, if one wants to measure the “underlying” inflation rate, one can do so by excluding the highly fluctuating categories. Due to the long time series going back, this indicator is also suitable for long-term comparisons and detailed analysis.

Another indicator is the PCCI – Persistent Common Component of Inflation. Unlike the HICPIX mentioned above, the PCCI does not exclude certain categories of goods in advance, but uses a statistical model to try to identify factors in all categories of the basket of goods that contribute to longer-term trends in the inflation rate. According to an ECB research report, this measure is suitable as an indicator of trend changes in inflation and proved to be a leading indicator of headline inflation in the test period of the report (2000 to 2020). This measure should indicate turning points in inflation in advance and thus play a role in the ECB’s monetary policy orientation. For example, the PCCI has shown no further increase since June 2022 and a decline since the spring of this year, which raises hopes of an imminent trend reversal in headline and core inflation.

Overall, one can conclude that, due to high inflation in recent years, the research and measurement of “underlying” inflation has again gained momentum. The ECB also seems to have had this topic on its radar for some time, as the PCCI was already constructed in 2020 and has been calculated on a monthly basis ever since.

Download The Full Week Ahead