This week
This week has been a quiet one in terms of economic data releases. On COVID-19, global cases have reached new record highs, as India is hit hard currently by the Indian B.1.617 variant. Things are looking better in Europe, where new cases are declining (although the picture is more mixed when looking at individual countries). There are some concerns that the vaccines are not effective against the Indian B.1.617 variant but we think it is too early to cry wolf, see COVID-19 Update: Doses for 70% of EU adult population available by mid-July, too early to cry wolf over Indian variant, 22 April.
This week’s ECB meeting was not a “significant meeting” with no new signals leaving many decisions for the June meeting. Markets did not react significantly to the meeting. We see the current monetary policy stance as paving the way for ECB to reverse its bond-buying to around EUR60bn/month during the summer period, see Flash ECB review: Not a “significant” meeting, 22 April.
In Germany, CDU/CSU decided that Armin Laschet will be the conservative Chancellor candidate in the upcoming German election in September.
Next week
In the US, we do not have many exciting data releases next week. Just like it was the case for ECB this week, we do not expect next week’s FOMC meeting to be an exciting one. We expect the Fed to keep the monetary policy and policy signals unchanged. We do, however, expect the Fed to turn more hawkish soon, as strong economic data start to arrive, supported by fast vaccinations. See our Fed Monitor: Preview – Too early for the outcome-based Fed to change rhetoric, 21 April. Next week, President Joe Biden is expected to release the details of his second economic reform package focused on social spending on e.g. health care and education financed by higher taxes on wealthy Americans (we discussed the first package focused on infrastructure in Research the US: Biden’s economic agenda means upside potential for growth in 2022-24, 9 April). We now know that higher capital gains taxes are in the cards, which, however, was not a big surprise.
In the euro area, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi unveils details on the EUR221bn recovery package. Other EU countries are also likely to publish similar plans soon, as the submission deadline for recovery plans to the EU Commission approaches (30 April). We expect HICP inflation in April increased to 1.6% y/y driven by higher energy prices, while core inflation likely stayed at 1.0% y/y. We expect euro area GDP declined by 0.5% in Q1, as restrictions and lockdowns continued weighing on services and private consumption despite the manufacturing boom.
In Japan, we expect no policy changes from the Bank of Japan next week following last months’ policy tweaks in the wake of their review. We will get fresh forecasts for inflation, where we can expect 2023 to mark another year of not reaching the 2% inflation target, the last in governor Kuroda’s current five-year tenure.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3900 amid upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3900, as the US dollar resumes decline after Biden's tax hike plan fuelled rally fades. The UK Retail Sales and PMIs beat expectations, offering support to the pound.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD refreshes session tops, bulls eyeing $1,800 mark
Sustained USD selling, COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to regain positive traction on Friday. The recent breakout through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. A move beyond the $1,800 mark, en-route $1,815-16 resistance, looks a distinct possibility.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.