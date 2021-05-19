May 19th, 2021 squared Financial morning note
-
Oil lower on reports on progress towards an Iran Nuclear Deal.
-
Canada CPI today, Retail Sales Friday.
-
RBA minutes yesterday again stating clearly that they will not raise rates until actual inflation sustainably within the 2-3% band. They do not expect these conditions to be met until 2024 at the earliest. Last Australia CPI print came in at 1.1% YoY. So seems unlikely we are going to see any shift from RBA soon.
-
Australia employment Thursday. PMI and Retail Sales on Friday.
-
AUDUSD as it again tops out on a 0.7800-handle, so being short seemed attractive trade. RBA made it clear yesterday that they are not hiking until they see 2-3% inflation, whilst US inflation running above 4%, can’t see a world where Fed isn’t moving long before the RBA.
-
Next Fed speaker is Bullard later today, followed by FOMC minutes. All focus still on Fed’s reaction function to higher inflation.
-
Just as the market was wrong to chase USD higher after the strong CPI, it feels the market is wrong to chase it lower after Clarida and Bostic put out the same dovish Fed message we have heard before. There is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding inflation and the Fed’s reaction function so the USD will likely stay volatile and choppy.
-
Inclined to start buying the dip in USD. USDCAD reversing back higher after breaking 1.2046 yesterday, with the risk for USDCAD now to the topside as oil drops.
EUR/USD
The Euro finally hit our upside target at 1.2220 as the Dollar Index dropped below important support lines to settle at its lowest level since January 6. Inflation figures for the Eurozone are due out later today. We expect strong numbers to deliver support to the Euro. However, upside price action could be limited as markets will be focused on the FOMC meeting during US trade session, with failure to close above 1.2240 to trigger profit-booking with 1.2170 (now turned support) as downside target.
GBP/USD
The cable jumped to its highest level in 3 months, reaching our target at 1.42 amid broad US dollar weakness coupled with strong UK jobs and positive BoE comments. Earlier this morning, UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY with a close above 1.4240 to trigger an acceleration to the upside, although the RSI value is approaching overbought territory, signaling weakening momentum, and therefore a test of the 50-period moving average and support level at 1.4170 is highly likely.
Dow Jones
US Equity markets took a turn for the worst as the Dow Jones tumbles towards the 200-period moving average despite Walmart stock rising by as much as 4% following better-than-expected earnings. The index is now back slightly below crucial 34000, however, momentum has been trending higher and therefore a rebound from here is expected. Alternatively, a close below the 200-SMA couple with a move below support at 33800 will signal a bearish trend reversal.
Gold
Gold hit our target at $1870 in early trade today, with technicals favoring further upside with $1889 as next resistance target, as rising inflation concerns pushed the greenback to February 2018 levels, ahead of today’s highly awaited FOMC minutes release. US10Y yields holding above the 200-period SMA are providing some support to the dollar, while failure to move beyond the $1874 resistance level to trigger some profit-booking with $1864 as nearest support level.
US Oil
WTI Crude ended yesterday’s session on a bearish daily close, confirming a triple top at $66.25, after weekly API inventory data surprised to the upside, registering a buildup of 0.62Mb vs. a previous drawdown of -2.533Mb. US-Iran nuclear talks in focus, with signs of progress adding to downward pressure on Crude, with $65 resistance level along with the 200-period SMA to direct today’s session.
This information is only for educational purposes and is not an investment recommendation. The information here has been created by SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis used herein are of the personal opinions of SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis are intended for these purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice. The risk of loss in trading securities, options, futures, and forex can be substantial. Customers must consider all relevant risk factors including their own personal financial situation before trading.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-month tops near 1.2250 ahead of a busy docket
EUR/USD is flirting with three-month highs near 1.2250 amid a tepid risk sentiment. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985. US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check. Focus shifts to Eurozone CPI, FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD battles 1.4200 amid upbeat UK CPI, ahead of FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. FOMC minutes next in focus.
Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support
Bitcoin price slips below $40,000 as it dropped roughly 40% from its all-time high at $64,895. This nosedive has pushed BTC below the 200-day SMA at $39,818, which is a bearish sign from a macro perspective.
Gold poised to test $1900 amid a bull pennant, focus on FOMC minutes
Gold price consolidates in a tight range before the next push higher towards $1900. Investors await the FOMC minutes, as gold hovers near multi-month tops. A potential bull pennant on the 4H chart keeps buyers hopeful.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.