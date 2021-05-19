May 19th, 2021 squared Financial morning note

Oil lower on reports on progress towards an Iran Nuclear Deal.

Canada CPI today, Retail Sales Friday.

RBA minutes yesterday again stating clearly that they will not raise rates until actual inflation sustainably within the 2-3% band. They do not expect these conditions to be met until 2024 at the earliest. Last Australia CPI print came in at 1.1% YoY. So seems unlikely we are going to see any shift from RBA soon.

Australia employment Thursday. PMI and Retail Sales on Friday.

AUDUSD as it again tops out on a 0.7800-handle, so being short seemed attractive trade. RBA made it clear yesterday that they are not hiking until they see 2-3% inflation, whilst US inflation running above 4%, can’t see a world where Fed isn’t moving long before the RBA.

Next Fed speaker is Bullard later today, followed by FOMC minutes. All focus still on Fed’s reaction function to higher inflation.

Just as the market was wrong to chase USD higher after the strong CPI, it feels the market is wrong to chase it lower after Clarida and Bostic put out the same dovish Fed message we have heard before. There is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding inflation and the Fed’s reaction function so the USD will likely stay volatile and choppy.

Inclined to start buying the dip in USD. USDCAD reversing back higher after breaking 1.2046 yesterday, with the risk for USDCAD now to the topside as oil drops.

EUR/USD

The Euro finally hit our upside target at 1.2220 as the Dollar Index dropped below important support lines to settle at its lowest level since January 6. Inflation figures for the Eurozone are due out later today. We expect strong numbers to deliver support to the Euro. However, upside price action could be limited as markets will be focused on the FOMC meeting during US trade session, with failure to close above 1.2240 to trigger profit-booking with 1.2170 (now turned support) as downside target.

The cable jumped to its highest level in 3 months, reaching our target at 1.42 amid broad US dollar weakness coupled with strong UK jobs and positive BoE comments. Earlier this morning, UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY with a close above 1.4240 to trigger an acceleration to the upside, although the RSI value is approaching overbought territory, signaling weakening momentum, and therefore a test of the 50-period moving average and support level at 1.4170 is highly likely.

Dow Jones

US Equity markets took a turn for the worst as the Dow Jones tumbles towards the 200-period moving average despite Walmart stock rising by as much as 4% following better-than-expected earnings. The index is now back slightly below crucial 34000, however, momentum has been trending higher and therefore a rebound from here is expected. Alternatively, a close below the 200-SMA couple with a move below support at 33800 will signal a bearish trend reversal.

Gold

Gold hit our target at $1870 in early trade today, with technicals favoring further upside with $1889 as next resistance target, as rising inflation concerns pushed the greenback to February 2018 levels, ahead of today’s highly awaited FOMC minutes release. US10Y yields holding above the 200-period SMA are providing some support to the dollar, while failure to move beyond the $1874 resistance level to trigger some profit-booking with $1864 as nearest support level.

US Oil

WTI Crude ended yesterday’s session on a bearish daily close, confirming a triple top at $66.25, after weekly API inventory data surprised to the upside, registering a buildup of 0.62Mb vs. a previous drawdown of -2.533Mb. US-Iran nuclear talks in focus, with signs of progress adding to downward pressure on Crude, with $65 resistance level along with the 200-period SMA to direct today’s session.