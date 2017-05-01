Order distribution not very telling in EURUSD
Tradelog
- Exposure is still tilted to the short side with 7% more positios aiming for the downside potential. With sustained breaks above 1.0580 and 1.0650 we will increase the long leg [Updated 01/05 11:23 CET];
- Post FOMC volatility and thin market conditions allowed for profit taking on both sides banking 134 pips during the European session [Updated 01/05 11:23 CET];
- The 1.0650 round figure has some potential to attract prices in the following sessions. Wweak stops above recent highs would help a spike to pick that level again [Updated 01/05 11:23 CET];
- Price action in recent 4 weeks is responding quite well to Fibonacci retracements between the anchors established between the US elections high at 1.1300 and recent multi-year lows sub 1.0400 [Updated 01/05 11:23 CET];
FXStreet's Trading Positions:
|
DATE
|
PAIR
|
ORDER
|
ENTRY
|
STOP
|
PROFIT
|
STATUS
|
01/05/2017
|
EUR/USD
|
BUY STP
|
1.0580
|
--
|
--
|
pending
|
01/05/2017
|
EUR/USD
|
BUY MKT
|
1.0523
|
--
|
1.0645
|
open
|
01/05/2017
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL LMT
|
1.0558
|
--
|
1.0523
|
closed
|
01/05/2017
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL LMT
|
1.0562
|
--
|
1.0551
|
closed
|
01/05/2017
|
EUR/USD
|
BUY MKT
|
1.0550
|
--
|
1.0555
|
closed
|
01/05/2017
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL MKT
|
1.0500
|
--
|
--
|
open
|
01/04/2017
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL MKT
|
1.0446
|
--
|
--
|
open
|
12/13/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL LMT
|
1.0929
|
--
|
--
|
pending
|
12/13/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL LMT
|
1.1339
|
--
|
--
|
pending
|
12/08/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL LMT
|
1.0827
|
--
|
--
|
open
|
12/06/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL LMT
|
1.0703
|
--
|
1.0477
|
closed
For more details on trade statistics and current exposure, please click here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.