Options market is bearish on the Yen

The Dollar-Yen pair is on a tear, currently trading at a 5-day high of 109.75 levels. The spot has rallied more than 200-pips since late Friday.

Daily chart

The chart above shows-

Bullish price RSI divergence

The pair is fast approaching the resistance offered by the trend line sloping downwards from 114.495.

The 50-DMA is still sloping downwards

A bullish reversal has been confirmed, but the trend line hurdle is still intact. A break higher would be icing on the cake. The macro situation seems to have improved over the weekend as well - China PPI rose to 5-month low in August. That could boost the US inflation expectations as it did in Q3/Q4 2016. No wonder, the USD is on the rise.

There is calm in the Korean Peninsula, but things could get ugly at any point of time.

Moreover, in such situation, investors prefer to hedge against potential risks via the options market. Thus, I was expecting a big jump in the open positions in the JPY/USD Oct expiry Call options on the CME. However, what we have is a big jump in the open positions in the JPY/USD Oct expiry Puts, i.e. bearish bets on the Japanese Yen.

CME - JPY/USD Oct expiry options data

Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 24,374 2,354 17,473 2306 6,901 48

Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 21,304 745 822 0 20,482 745

The open positions in Put options increased by 2354 contracts on Monday. The in-the-money (ITM) Puts added 2306 contracts, which underscores the bearish bias on the JPY, as investors usually prefer to hedge with the cheap out-of-the-money options.

Meanwhile, call options added 745 contracts.

It is quite clear that investors are bearish on the Japanese Yen. The data suggest the USD/JPY spot could take out the trend line hurdle and move above 110.00 levels.