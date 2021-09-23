The given strategy is beneficial for the importers who want to hedge upside to a limited extend and want to have downside protection up to a certain extent. Hence, it is recommended to buy a Call option of 74.00 (paying a premium of 41 paisa), selling a Call option of 75.00 (receiving a premium of 11 paisa), and selling a Put option of 73.50 (receiving a premium of 16 paisa). Net premium paid is 14 paisa.
Seagull Strategy for Importers (October 2021 Expiry)
Buy call of 74.00 @0.41 paisa.
Sell call of 75.00 @ 0.11 paisa.
Sell put of 73.50 @ 0.16 paisa.
Net premium to be paid: 14 paisa.
Spot Reference Rate: 73.83.
Forward Rate:73.98.
Payoff Chart:
Scenario analysis for October month-end expiry:
Below are the different scenarios for the given strategy:
Case I: If the USDINR pair expires at or below 73.50 on maturity, then the importer’s rate would be hedged at 73.64, which is better than the current forward rate (73.98).
Case II: If the USDINR pair expires between 73.50 – 74.00 on maturity, then the importer`s rate would be hedged at Spot + premium paid (14 paisa). For e.g.: if the USDINR pair expires at 73.75 then the net outward payment would be (73.75 + 0.14) = 73.89.
Case III: If the USDINR pair expires between 74.00 – 75.00 on maturity, then the importer`s rate would be hedged at 74.14.
Case IV: If the USDINR pair expires above 75.00 on maturity, then the importers rate would be hedged at spot – net payoff (0.86 paisa). For e.g.: If the USDINR pair expires at 75.50 then the net outward payment would be (75.50 – 0.86) = 74.64.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1700 amid improving market mood
EUR/USD is extending the bounce above 1.1700, shrugging off the downbeat German and Eurozone PMIs. The US dollar retreats in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed and amid an upbeat market mood on the Evergrande optimism. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3650 amid downbeat UK PMIs, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD extends rebound from five-week lows to regain 1.3650, despite disappointing UK Preliminary PMIs. Risk-on mood reverses Fed-induced US dollar gains. UK inflation expectations keep buyers hopeful even as BOE is seen standing pat.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, hawkish Fed/risk-on to cap gains
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,760 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC retracement slide from the $1,787 area, or weekly tops.
How good are Cardano's (ADA) chances to come back to the bullish zone?
Despite ongoing bearish pressure, bulls have become more active as some coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone. ADA could restore its position to a certain extent as the rate of the altcoin has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Bank of England Preview: Action to revolve around tapering prospects
The BoE is having a monetary policy meeting, and policymakers will announce their decision on Thursday, September 23. At this point, market participants are pricing in that the central bank will maintain its main rate unchanged at 0.1%.