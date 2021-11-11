The given strategy is beneficial for the exporters who want to hedge downside risk, while at the same time wanting to have upside participation up to a certain extent.
Risk reversal strategy for exporters (December 2021 expiry)
Buy put of 74.50 @ 0.32 paise.
Sell call of 76.00 @ 0.13 paise.
Net premium to be paid: 19 paise.
Spot Reference Rate: 74.50.
Forward rate: 74.85.
Payoff chart
Scenario analysis for December month-end expiry
Below are the different scenarios for the given strategy:
Case I: If the USDINR pair expires at or below 74.50 on maturity, then the exporter’s rate would be hedged at 74.31.
Case II: If the USDINR pair expires between 74.50 – 76.00 on maturity, then the net realization rate will be spot rate minus the premium paid of 19 paise. For eg: If the USDINR pair expires at 75.75 on maturity, then the net realization rate would be 75.75 - 0.19 (net premium paid) =75.56, which is better than the current forward rate of 74.85
Case III: If the USDINR pair expires above 76.00 on maturity, then the exporter’s rate would be hedged at 75.81, which is better than the current forward rate of 74.85.
