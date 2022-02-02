-
Oil prices to stay elevated as OPEC+ members struggle to raise production.
-
Stocks extend relief rally on signs Fed could be less aggressive.
-
Lower-than-expected NFP print could give fresh legs to stock bulls.
-
BOE set to hike again Thursday; ECB to stand pat all year.
Brent and WTI are edging higher and hovering around their highest levels since 2014 in the lead-up to today’s OPEC+ decision. The 23-nation alliance is widely expected to ratify another 400,000 barrels-per- day hike for March.
Overall, the incoming OPEC+ decision is set to have more bark than bite for oil markets. Several OPEC+ members, including Russia, are already struggling with spare capacity, leaving them unable to meet the raised quotas. Unless the still-unlikely Iran deal materializes in the near term, any incoming supplies aren’t expected to substantially tilt markets back towards oversupply, defying forecasts for the current quarter. Meanwhile, global demand remains resilient as Omicron risks fade into the rearview mirror.
Such supply-demand dynamics are preserving a tight market structure, building a solid platform for oil benchmarks to climb higher and build on January’s gains of over 15%. A spike in geopolitical tensions could even trigger another surge in oil prices, potentially bringing $100 oil closer to reality.
Stocks climb as officials tone down Fed hawkishness
Risk-taking activities overall are being reinvigorated by hopes that the Fed won’t act in haste to curb surging inflation. Asian stock markets are rising alongside European and US futures, while the benchmark dollar index (DXY) and gold hold on to recent losses.
Recent Fed speak suggests that policymakers are trying to dampen market expectations that have perhaps gotten overly hawkish. Although Chair Powell refused to rule out a 50-basis-point hike in March in his post- FOMC meeting press conference last week, other Fed officials such as Kansas City Fed President Esther George have signaled a more measured approach.
Since last week, the Fed Funds futures have pared back their bets closer in line with a conventional 25- basis point hike in March, allowing room for risk sentiment to stage a relief rally. The S&P 500 has recorded its best three-day advance since 2020, registering a 5% move to pull away from correction territory and halve its drop from its record peak.
A subdued US nonfarm payrolls report this Friday could extend the runway for the ongoing relief rally. Markets are forecasting that only 150,000 jobs were added in January amid Omicron-related disruptions to the US labour market. This kind of headline NFP print would mark its slowest growth since May 2019.
Should markets be given further evidence that the Fed doesn’t have to move as aggressively as previously thought, then the recovery in risk assets may extend. Still, there’ll likely be further bouts of volatility in between FOMC meetings, until investors have a more solid grasp of the timing for Fed rate hikes and the eventual balance sheet reduction.
ECB and BOE to lay bare policy divergence
Even as market participants remain obsessed over the Fed’s policy outlook, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are set to grab some of the spotlight with their respective policy decisions due on Thursday.
Markets appear all but certain that the BOE will raise interest rates again this week, marking their first back-to-back hikes since 2004. The pound could extend its year-to-date gains against most of its G10 peers if the central bank signals a more aggressive approach to dampening UK inflation.
Most analysts expect the ECB to keep its rates at negative 0.5% all through 2022, though the euro is poised to react to any guidance on rates at the upcoming meeting. If ECB President Christine Lagarde aligns her commentary closer to market forecasts for a hike in the third quarter of this year, that could trigger a rally in the euro, allowing it to play catch-up with other major currencies. Alternatively, Lagarde may stick to the lower-for-longer mantra, widening the policy normalisation gap between the ECB and other major central banks which would heap more downward pressure on the euro.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1300 with initial reaction to EU inflation data
EUR/USD rose above 1.1300 with the initial reaction to the EU inflation data, which showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged higher to 5.1% in January from 5% in December. This print surpassed the market expectation of 4.4% by a wide margin and helped the euro gather strength.
GBP/USD consolidates near weekly highs above 1.3500
GBP/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.3500, consolidating a near-weekly high. Strong UK Manufacturing PMI and BOE rate hike expectations continue to support the pound. The US dollar corrects with yields, as the Fed angst recedes. US ADP data awaited.
Gold stays on thin ice around $1,800 ahead of key events
Gold price wavers in a familiar range, but the downside appears favored. The USD correction is saving the day for gold bulls ahead of key event risks.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to favor bears soon
Bitcoin price has more room for upside, Ethereum price shows signs of rejection around the $2,789 to $3,167 supply zone and Ripple price continues to consolidate around the $0.604 support level.
Lower unemployment with meager job growth? Yes, that can happen, here's how and what it means for markets Premium
Usually, weak NFP figures have a negative impact on the greenback’s performance against its major rivals but the US Dollar Index didn’t suffer any noticeable losses after the last two releases.