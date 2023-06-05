Commodities are starting to attract a lot of attention on a scale not seen since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 as traders rush to capitalize on the biggest macro themes driving the markets from stubbornly high inflation, a brewing U.S debt crisis to rapidly rising recession risk.
Regardless of whatever situation unfolds from here on in 2023, there is no denying that the current macroeconomic backdrop is fueling a “perfect storm” for Commodities.
We are almost halfway through 2023 and it has already been a massive year for Commodities – but this could just be the beginning of the markets' biggest year since 2008.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May Monetary Policy Meeting confirmed that several top Fed officials backed the need to continue raising interest higher as ‘insurance’ against inflation.
Those odds surged on Friday, after Non-Farm Payrolls data showed, the U.S. economy continued to defy expectations by adding 339,000 new jobs in May – more than twice the expectations – signalling that Fed’s ongoing efforts to cool the economy and lower inflation has barely made a dent.
However, there’s a problem! Current economic and financial market conditions can't handle anymore rate hikes.
After 10 consecutive hikes – the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates to 5.25% – the highest level since 2007 – and well into restrictive territory.
The further we go into restrictive territory, the more likely it becomes that we begin to see black swan events – just like we have seen recently with the second, third and fourth largest bank failures in history, which have all occurred in past two months.
Those hikes have also pushed mortgage rates up by more than double. Credit card debt has surpassed $1 trillion for the first time ever. Bankruptcy filings are at their highest level since 2008. While overly inflated assets such as real-estate and equities are beginning to wobble.
Most economists have long felt that the Fed has gone one rate hike too far. Now with odds increasing of another rate hike coming this month – the biggest risk is that the Fed may overdo it.
On the inflation front, there is growing evidence of price pressures re-accelerating. One of the signs is Crude Oil prices.
Oil prices skyrocketed within literally “seconds” of the Monday open, after OPEC+ announced they would cut production by more than 1 million barrels per day in July – a move, which has thrown gasoline on the inflationary fire and presented the Federal Reserve with a new headache it would have preferred to do without.
As traders know – there is a strong correlation between inflation and Commodity Prices. When inflation accelerates at a red-hot pace, so does the prices of Commodities.
According to leading economists, OPEC’s move will "most likely" increase inflation and derail central banks' efforts to bring down inflationary pressures. Some economists even raised their forecasts – signalling that the production cut will lead to Oil prices pushing back above $100 a barrel.
Extraordinary times create extraordinary opportunities and right now, as traders we are amidst one of the greatest eras of wealth creation the world has seen. When you consider the full magnitude of events that are currently unfolding, it comes as no surprise to see why Commodities are everyone’s favourite trade once again!
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0700 after US data
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0700 in the American session on Monday. The ISM Services PMI data from the US showed a loss of momentum in the US service sector and caused the US Dollar to come under pressure, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2400 as USD loses strength
GBP/USD has advanced beyond 1.2400 and managed to erase a portion of its daily losses. With the initial reaction to the disappointing ISM Services PMI, which showed a contraction in employment, the US Dollar lost its strength and allowed the pair to reverse its direction.
Gold jumps above $1,950 as US yields slide
Gold price has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to the $1,960 area on Monday. After the dismal ISM Services PMI data for May, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell sharply and turned negative on the day below 3.7%, fuelling XAU/USD's rebound.
Pro-XRP attorney says Ripple has 25% chance of winning against SEC, Judge could announce verdict by September
Ripple has a 25% chance of winning its legal battle against the US SEC, according to pro-XRP attorney John Deaton. Over the weekend, Deaton shared his opinion on Ripple’s likelihood of both an outright win and a partial victory.
June flashlight for the FOMC blackout period
After raising rates by 500 bps since March 2022, the FOMC signaled at the conclusion of its previous meeting on May 3 that the tightening cycle may be coming to an end.