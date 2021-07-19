OPEC+ strikes a deal to boost outlook as Gulf allies call a truce [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).
- USD positioning turns neutral for the first time since the pandemic began (4:57).
- OPEC+ strikes a deal to boost outlook as Gulf allies call a truce (8:25).
- UK PM to self-isolate as country re-opens (11:52).
- 79 S&P 500 companies report earnings this week (16:59).
- Focus this week on the ECB meeting and Flash PMI data (18:01).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sellers flirt with 1.1800 as risk aversion backs USD bulls
EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.1800, printing three-day downtrend, Risk appetite worsens on covid concerns, doubts over Fed’s next moves. Pre-ECB mood also weigh on the pair. German Buba Monthly Report, risk catalysts eyed for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD: Covid risks digging in to daily support territory
GBP/USD has started out the week on the back foot as the price drops near to 1.3750. Investors fret over the rise of the delta variant in the UK and overseas, and there are questions as to whether the lifting of lockdown rules in England from Monday is a good idea.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 on greenback strength
Gold holds lower ground while heading towards $1800 in early Europe. Gold's latest pullback could be traced to risk-aversion amid covid woes in Asia-Pacific. Also, putting a safe-haven bid under the dollar and dragging gold, could be the indecision over the Fed’s next moves.
Dogecoin price contemplates 78% decline after Elon Musk’s tweet
Dogecoin price is currently close to testing a crucial support level at $0.161. Elon Musk responds to a comment saying that his son is holding DOGE. The 2021 bull run gains might come undone if the $0.161 support shatters.
The Week Ahead: ECB rate decision, UK retail sales, Netflix results
Until recently there had been low expectations around this meeting after the last meeting saw the European Central Bank upgrade its GDP forecasts for 2021, from 4% to 4.6%. In recent months there has been some underlying grumbling amongst ....