Asia Market Update: OPEC (Saudi) cuts production further; RBA rates Tue; CN yet to confirm additional property support measures.

- US debt-ceiling in rear vision (at last) opens space for new focus.

- OPEC+ agreed to cut overall production targets from 2024 by a further total of 1.4M bpd; Saudi Arabia to cut oil production in July.

- After Friday close in cash equities and after the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index had already rallied a strong 9.2% during the day, US financial press reported that the China Govt was working on a “basket of support measures” to stimulate the property sector and economy.

- RBA rate decision tomorrow. Will they be influenced to hike further by last Friday’s unexpectedly high +5.75% hike across all minimum wage levels? (37% market expectation of a 25bps hike as of Friday June 2 compares to just 3% back on May 29).

- Stronger than expected payrolls data from the US on Friday night carried over into Asia, with all equity indices up - the Nikkei once again leading the way.

- The Nikkei 225 (+1.8%) broke 32,000 - levels last seen July 1990. Market bullishness was confirmed by a record high final Services PMI read of 55.9.

- US equity FUTs slightly down, after strong rises end of week in the US.

Looking forward this week:

- Tue Aussie rate decision.

- Tue night US Services PMI.

- Wed Aussie GDP.

- Wed night BoC rate decision.

- Wed China Trade balance.

- Fri China CPI, PPI and aggregate funding.

- No US-Fed speak this week, having entered the black-out period ahead of June 14 rate decision.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.4% at 7,174.

- Australia May Final PMI Services: 52.1 v 51.8 prelim (second month of expansion).

- Australia May Melbourne Institute Inflation M/M: 0.9% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 5.9% v 6.1% prior (9th consecutive monthly increase).

- Australia Q1 Company Operating Profit Q/Q: 0.5% v 2.0%e; Inventories Q/Q: 1.2% v 0.3%e.

- Australia May ANZ Indeed Job Ads M/M: +0.1% v -0.3% prior (moves back into expansion).

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +0.3% at 19,014.

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,231.

- Hong Kong May PMI (whole economy): 50.6 v 52.4 prior (5th straight expansion).

- CHINA MAY CAIXIN PMI SERVICES: 57.1 V 55.2E (5th straight expansion).

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0904 v 7.0939 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY23B v drains CNY3B prior.

- China Vanke (000002.CN) Reports Jan-May (CNY) contracted sales 167.8B -0.2% y/y; May Contracted Sales CNY32.9B, -1.6%% m/m.

- 06/02 China Cabinet said to urge extension of NEV purchase tax exemption [weekend update].

- 06/03 (CN) Kearney's says China set to comprise less than half of US low-cost imports from Asia in 2023 – FT [weekend update].

- 06/03 China Govt reportedly working on a “basket of support measures” to stimulate property sector and economy.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +1.1% at 31,864.

- Japan's Nikkei 225 crosses 32,000 mark for 1st time since July 1990.

- Japan May Final PMI Services: 55.9 v 56.3 prelim (Record high and confirms 8th month of expansion).

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- Japan Draft Economic Policy: Govt to take steps to achieve virtuous wage-inflation cycle [weekend update].

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.6% at 2,617.

- South Korea May Foreign Exchange Reserves: $421.0B v $426.7B prior [largest m/m decline since Sept 2022; financial press notes the stronger US dollar and FX intervention].

Other Asia

- US-Taiwan to hold talks on security in July in Washington DC - Taiwan press.

- Taiwan Semi Conductor plans to raise prices by 3-6% from Jan, relates to advanced technologies; notes factors including rising costs.

- Indonesia May PMI Manufacturing: 50.3 v 52.7 prior (21st month of expansion, but lowest reading since Nov 2022).

- Singapore May Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): 49.5 v 49.7 prior.

North America

- MAY CHANGE IN NON-FARM PAYROLLS: +339K V +195K [Friday night update].

- MAY UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: 3.7% V 3.5%E (6-month high) [Friday night update].

- MAY AVERAGE HOURLY EARNINGS M/M: 0.3% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 4.3% V 4.4%E [Friday night update].

- 06/02 US commercial bank deposits (non-adjusted) fell by $31B in the week ended May 24th to $17.10T V $17.13T W/W - Fed Assets & Liabilities of Commercial US Banks - H.8 [weekend update].

- 06/02 (US) Fitch says AAA rating remains on negative watch despite debt limit agreement [weekend update].

Europe

- Bank of England (BoE) looks to broaden reform of deposit guarantee scheme – FT.

- 06/02 (EU) ECB’s Makhlouf (Ireland): Reiterates likely to see another rate increase at June meeting; Visibility less clear beyond June and July meetings [weekend update].

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 +0.9%; Hang Seng +0.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.1%; Nikkei 225 +1.9%; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, DAX -0.1%; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 1.0690 – 1.0711; JPY 139.97 – 140.26 ; AUD 0.6587 – 0.6618 ; NZD 0.6046 – 0.6083.

- Gold -0.5% at $1,959/oz; Crude Oil +1.3% at $72.69/brl; Copper -1.1% at $3.6905/lb.