US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 101.485.
Energies: May '23 Crude is Up at 80.92.
Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 8 ticks and trading at 131.22.
Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 50 ticks Higher and trading at 4166.25.
Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 2000.10. Gold is 3 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher. .
Possible challenges to traders today
-
JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Factory Orders m/m are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism is tentative. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Cook Speaks 1:30 PM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a High. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 8:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2023 - 4/3/23
S&P - Jun 2023 - 4/3/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias. The indices showed no signs of correlation Monday morning hence the Neutral bias. The Dow traded Higher by 327 points, the S&P by 15 but the Nasdaq dropped 32. All in all a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
It appears as though sometime Sunday the Kingdon of Saudi Arabia (our "ally" in the region) decided that they and the other OPEC nations would cut crude oil production by one million barrels a day. The reason is someone from the White House claimed that the SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) wouldn't be re-filled this year, so the Saudis being the all-knowing, all wise rug merchants that they are decided to take advantage of this by cutting production and crude oil rose to over $80 a barrel, which of course all of us will pay dearly for. The point being that the Administration is intent on a green policy and whereas there is nothing wrong with this, it can't be had at the expense of being blackmailed by foreign governments. The United States has proven that it doesn't need foreign oil to operate. So before shutting down our pipelines, think twice and be strategic about it. Don't shut us down while the specter of OPEC and Russian oil exist.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 area following early rally
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.0900 area, erasing a large portion of its daily gains in the process. As investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index holds steady at around 102.00, limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains at around 1.2500
Although GBP/USD has declined modestly in the European session, it clings to impressive daily gains near 1.2500. The risk-positive market environment helps the pair hold its ground ahead of US data releases. BOE policymaker Tenreyro's dovish comments were ignored.
Gold stays in consolidation phase near $1,980
Following Monday's upsurge, Gold price seems to have stabilized at around $1,980 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising toward 3.5% ahead of US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gatherr bullish momentum.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
Can US inflation turn around?
Stocks mostly rallied to start the week, but Tech stocks came under renewed pressure. The broad market was flat as a result and the New York trading session confirming the validity of the price leap seen in Asia.