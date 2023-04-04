Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 101.485.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Up at 80.92.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 8 ticks and trading at 131.22.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 50 ticks Higher and trading at 4166.25.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 2000.10. Gold is 3 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher. .

Possible challenges to traders today

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Factory Orders m/m are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism is tentative. This is Major.

FOMC Member Cook Speaks 1:30 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a High. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 8:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 4/3/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 4/3/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias. The indices showed no signs of correlation Monday morning hence the Neutral bias. The Dow traded Higher by 327 points, the S&P by 15 but the Nasdaq dropped 32. All in all a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It appears as though sometime Sunday the Kingdon of Saudi Arabia (our "ally" in the region) decided that they and the other OPEC nations would cut crude oil production by one million barrels a day. The reason is someone from the White House claimed that the SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) wouldn't be re-filled this year, so the Saudis being the all-knowing, all wise rug merchants that they are decided to take advantage of this by cutting production and crude oil rose to over $80 a barrel, which of course all of us will pay dearly for. The point being that the Administration is intent on a green policy and whereas there is nothing wrong with this, it can't be had at the expense of being blackmailed by foreign governments. The United States has proven that it doesn't need foreign oil to operate. So before shutting down our pipelines, think twice and be strategic about it. Don't shut us down while the specter of OPEC and Russian oil exist.