Notes/observations

- Fulcrum of market sentiment from OPEC+ announcement on weekend that members will implement voluntary output cut of ~1.15MBPD, lifting Brent and WTI prices notably. European Oil & Gas sector outperforming. Airlines and travel/leisure underperforming.

- Debate is around the degree to which the cut will affect inflation abroad and in turn, rate expectations. Headline CPI has been dropping globally with Core remaining sticky. The oil output cut could have potential upside risk and reverse trend in current headline inflation.

- European Mar Manufacturing PMIs relatively in line with expectations and maintaining contraction trend for major regions UK, France, Germany and Euro Zone as a whole. Notable beat in Spain with highest reading since July 2022.

- Unusual calendar this week, with caution needed as Easter weekend causes some markets to close on Fri, but US Non-Farm Payrolls, Unemployment and Hourly Earnings still be to released.

- Asia closed mixed with Shanghai Composite outperforming at +0.7%. EU indices are +0.0-0.8%. US futures are -0.7% to +0.3%. Gold -0.2%, DXY +0.2%; Commodity: Brent +5.5%, WTI +5.6%, TTF +1.3%; Crypto: BTC -0.1%, ETH -0.2%.

Asia

- China Mar Manufacturing PMI (Govt official) registered its 3rd month of expansion (51.9 v 51.6e); Non-manufacturing PMI: 58.2 v 55.0e (3rd month of expansion and highest since 2011).

- China Mar Caixin Manufacturing PMI miss consensus but registered its 2nd month of non-contraction (50.0 v 51.4e).

- Japan Mar Final Manufacturing PMI: 49.2 v 48.6 prelim (confirms 5th month of contraction).

Europe

- ECB's de Guindos (Spain) stated that ECB was monitoring broad risks across the financial sector; Would act to preserve stability in the euro area.

- ECB’s Panetta (Italy) noted that there was a lot of discussion on wage growth and probably paying insufficient attention to the other component of income, that was, profits. Companies that push up their prices above and beyond what is necessary to absorb higher costs and to increase profit margins could be fueling inflation.

- UBS said to be cutting 20-30% (24-36K) of jobs following merger with Credit Suisse.

- Swiss Federal Prosecutor said to be investigating UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse; Notes 'numerous aspects of events around Credit Suisse' that warranted investigation.

- Fitch affirmed Germany sovereign rating at AAA; outlook stable.

Americas

- Fed's Waller (voter) stated that recent data was consistent with a story that inflation could be brought down quickly with relatively little job market pain.

- NY Fed’s Williams (voter) noted that GDP would soften modestly this year and rebound in 2023; Inflation was still simply too high with services the key issue.

Energy

- Several OPEC+ members to implement voluntary oil production cuts of ~1.15M bps from May to end-2023; Saudi Arabia to voluntarily cut oil output by 500Kbpd; Russia to extend its 500Kbpd cut by end-2023.

-Russia said to be switching to Dubai benchmark instead of Urals/Sokol in recent Rosneft's deal to sell up 1.5Mt (11Mbls) of oil per month to Indian Oil Corp.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.14% at 458.50, FTSE +0.72% at 7,686.78, DAX +0.09% at 15,643.15, CAC-40 +0.40% at 7,351.40, IBEX-35 -0.15% at 9,218.20, FTSE MIB +0.55% at 27,262.00, SMI -0.04% at 11,101.30, S&P 500 Futures -0.21%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open with a bias to the upside; sectors leading the way into the green include energy and real estate; consumer discretionary and materials sectors among the underperformers; oil & gas subsector leading the strong outperformer following voluntary production cuts by several OPEC countries; Jounce and Redx terminate merger talks; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include SAIC.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Cineworld [CINE.UK] -38.0% (restructuring deal), Dunelm [DNLM.UK] +0.5% (analyst action - initiated with hold at Shore Capital).

- Energy: BP [BP.UK] +4.5%, Shell [SHEL.UK] +3.5%, TotalEnergies [TTE.FR] +4.0% (OPEC+ voluntary output cuts from May), Saipem [SPM.IT] +5.5% (Awarded new offshore EPCI and competitive feed contracts for ~$650M).

- Financials: Unicredit [UCG.IT] +2.0% (buyback tranche).

- Healthcare: Innate Pharma [IPH.FR] +15.0% (exclusive license of antibodies to Takeda for celiac disease research program; Innate to receive a $5M upfront), Oryzon Genomics [ORY.ES] +4.0% (Positive results from planned interim analysis of PORTICO).

- Industrials: DSV Panalpina [DSV.DK] -4.5% (announces secondary accelerated book offering for 3.2M shares at guidance DKK1,250/shr), Exmar NV [EXM.BE] +19.0% (Saverex NV intends to launch conditional takeover bid at €12.10/shr, in cash).

Speakers

- BOE Pill (chief economist) stated that inflation was still much too high but should fall rapidly by year-end.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was holding onto gains as a rally in oil likely to keep inflation elevated and put pressure on the Fed to continue raising interest rates. OPEC+ had been expected to maintain its production cut of 2M bpd that was already in place until the end of 2023, but instead announced further output cuts of around 1.15M bpd. Fed futures currently pricing around a 60% chance for 25bps rate hike. The chance for a pause fell to 40% from 80% just last week at the upcoming May decision.

- GBP/USD at 1.2315.

- EUR/USD at 1.0837.

- USD/JPY at 133.60.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Mar Manufacturing PMI: 44.4 v 48.7 prior (7th month of contraction).

- (RU) Russia Mar Manufacturing PMI: 53.2 v 53.6 prior (11th month of expansion).

- (CH) Swiss Mar CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 2.9% v 3.2%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.2% v 2.5%e.

- (CH) Swiss Mar CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.0% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 2.7% v 3.2% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Mar PMI Manufacturing: 45.7 v 47.5e (7th straight contraction).

- (FR) France Feb YTD Budget Balance: -€50.3B v -€21.1B prior.

- (TR) Turkey Mar Manufacturing PMI: 50.9 v 50.1 prior (3rd straight expansion).

- (HU) Hungary Mar Manufacturing PMI: 55.3 v 54.0e (6th straight expansion).

- (PL) Poland Mar Manufacturing PMI: 48.3 v 48.1e (11th straight contraction).

- (TR) Turkey Mar CPI M/M: 2.3% v 2.9%e; Y/Y: 50.5% v 51.3%e; CPI Core Index Y/Y: 47.4% v 47.9%e.

- (TR) Turkey Mar PPI M/M: 0.4% v 1.6% prior; Y/Y: 62.5% v 76.6% prior.

- (ES) Spain Mar Manufacturing PMI: 51.3 v 50.0e (2nd month of expansion).

- (TH) Thailand Mar Business Sentiment Index: 52.9 v 50.6 prior.

- (CH) Swiss Mar PMI Manufacturing: 47.0 v 48.5e (3rd month of contraction).

- (CZ) Czech Republic Mar Manufacturing PMI: 44.3 v 44.9e (10th straight contraction).

- (IT) Italy Mar Manufacturing PMI: 51.1 v 51.0e (3rd month of expansion).

- (FR) France Mar Final Manufacturing PMI: 47.3 v 47.7 prelim (confirmed 2nd month of contraction).

- (DE) Germany Mar Final Manufacturing PMI: 44.7 v 44.4 prelim (confirmed 9th straight contraction).

- (EU) Euro Zone Mar Final Manufacturing PMI: 47.3 v 47.1 prelim (confirmed 9th straight contraction).

- (GR) Greece Mar Manufacturing PMI: 52.8 v 51.7 prior (2nd straight expansion).

- (NO) Norway Mar PMI Manufacturing: 48.3 v 47.3 prior (3rd straight contraction).

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 563.6B v 567.0B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 528.8B v 540.5B prior.

- (UK) Mar Final Manufacturing PMI: 47.9 v 48.0 prelim (confirmed the 8th straight contraction).

- (NG) Nigeria Mar PMI Manufacturing: 42.3 v 44.7 prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Mar Manufacturing PMI: # v 49.5e.

- (DK) Denmark Mar PMI Survey: # v 44.1 prior (2nd straight contraction.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- OPEC+ meeting.

- (ZA) South Africa Mar Naamsa Vehicle Sales Y/Y: No est v 2.6% prior.

- (RO) Romania Mar International Reserves: No est v $57.7B prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €6.0B in 3-month and 6-month BuBills.

- 05:30 (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) to sell €3.0-4.0B in 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Feb Industrial Production M/M: No est v -2.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 4.5% prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Feb Chain Store Sales M/M: No est v 3.0% prior.

- 06:00 (LT) ECB's Simkus (Lithuania).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell combined ILS1.30B in 2025, 2026, 2030, 2031, 2032 bonds.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON600M in 8.25% 2032 bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 08:00 (CZ) Czech Mar Budget Balance (CZK): No est v -119.7B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (EU) ECB's Vujcic (Croatia).

- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Feb Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: -0.2%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 0.0%e v 0.4% prior.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €4.7-6.3B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 09:00 (IL) Israel Central Bank (BOI) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Base Rate by 25bps to 4.50%.

- 09:00 (BR) Brazil Mar Manufacturing PMI: No est v 49.2 prior.

- 09:00 (SG) Singapore Mar Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): No est v 50.0 prior; Electronics Sector Index: No est v 49.3 prior.

- 09:30 (CA) Canada Mar Manufacturing PMI: No est v 52.4 prior.

- 09:45 (US) Mar Final S&P/Markit Manufacturing PMI: 49.3e v 49.3 prelim.

- 09:45 (UK) BOE Gilt sale operation.

- 10:00 (US) Mar ISM Manufacturing: 47.5e v 47.7 prior; Prices Paid: 51.1e v 51.3 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Feb Construction Spending M/M: 0.0%e v -0.1% prior.

- 10:30 (CA) Bank of Canada (BoC) Q1 Overall Business Outlook Survey: No est v 6.0 prior; Future Sales Outlook: No est v 3 prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Mar PMI Manufacturing: No est v 49.8 prior.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Feb Total Remittances: $4.4Be v $4.4B prior.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Central Bank Economist Survey.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (IT) Italy Mar New Car Registrations Y/Y: No est v 17.5% prior.

- (IT) Italy Mar Budget Balance: No est v -€14.7B prior.

- 14:00 (BR) Brazil Mar Trade Balance: $9.2Be v $2.8B prior; Exports: $32.Be v $20.6B prior; Imports: $22.8Be v $17.7B prior.

- 14:00 (MX) Mexico Mar IMEF Manufacturing Index: No est v 51.3 prior; Non-Manufacturing Index SA: No est v 52.9 prior.

- (MX) Mexico Banamex Survey of Economists.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand Q1 NZIER Business Confidence: No est v -70% prior.

- 18:00 (CO) Colombia Central Bank Mar Minutes.

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand Government 8-Month Financial Statements.

- 19:00 (UK) BOE Pill (chief economist).

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Mar CPI M/M: 0.2%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.3%e v 4.8% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: No est v 4.8% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan end-Mar Monetary Base: No est v ¥651.8T prior.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 10-Year JGB Bonds.