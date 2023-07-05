European markets were mostly flat; the Stoxx600 remained close to its 50-DMA, while the FTSE 100 remained offered near its 200-DMA, near the 7544 level. The FTSE has been one of the biggest laggards of the year, as capital flew into the tech stocks but a rotation from tech to value could throw a floor under the FTSE100’s selloff.
The barrel of oil remains sold near the 50-DMA as OPEC meeting with industry heads is due today. Everything that involves OPEC is an upside risk to oil prices.
Also today, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the minutes of its latest policy meeting today, and there will clearly be a couple of hawkish sentences that will hit the headlines, given that the Fed officials paused their rate hikes in their June meeting, but their dot plot showed two more interest rate hikes before a real and a longer pause.
Interestingly, the US dollar index remains broadly unresponsive to the Fed’s hawkishness, but the Aussie, Kiwi, sterling, and the Loonie could perform better against the greenback in the second half, while long the yen will become a star trade at some point in the foreseeable future.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
