OPEC surprised on Sunday and cut its production by 1 mbpd. The barrel of American crude rallied, equities and sovereign bonds fell on higher inflation expectations, the US dollar gained.
The stronger dollar will likely weigh on most G7 currencies, but oil currencies, like the Loonie, are in a good position to outperform their non-oil peers.
Likewise, oil giants should get a boost from the latest OPEC decision, whereas the rest of the indices will likely come under renewed selling pressure as a result of rising rate hike expectations amid higher oil prices.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
