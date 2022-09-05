The week starts on negative sentiment as Friday’s jobs report couldn’t prevent the selloff from extending in the US. And more importantly for the Europeans, Gazprom didn’t restore gas flow to Europe on Saturday, as planned.

The barrel of US crude ended up last week below the $90 mark, and European gas futures lost 38%, but the latter are on a steep rally this morning.

Today, investors will also be closely watching the OPEC meeting, as Saudi now threatens to cut the oil output to push prices higher, but according to WSJ, Russia doesn’t want another round of output cut.

On the FX front, the deepening energy crisis continues weighing on the euro, as Cable kicked off the week below 1.15 as the UK will announce its next PM later today.

The polls point steadily and increasingly at Liz Truss, unfortunately for the pound, as a Truss victory will push the Bank of England (BoE) expectations into chaos.

Elsewhere, the US dollar is strong despite no hawkish surprise from Friday’s jobs data.