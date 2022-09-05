The week starts on negative sentiment as Friday’s jobs report couldn’t prevent the selloff from extending in the US. And more importantly for the Europeans, Gazprom didn’t restore gas flow to Europe on Saturday, as planned.
The barrel of US crude ended up last week below the $90 mark, and European gas futures lost 38%, but the latter are on a steep rally this morning.
Today, investors will also be closely watching the OPEC meeting, as Saudi now threatens to cut the oil output to push prices higher, but according to WSJ, Russia doesn’t want another round of output cut.
On the FX front, the deepening energy crisis continues weighing on the euro, as Cable kicked off the week below 1.15 as the UK will announce its next PM later today.
The polls point steadily and increasingly at Liz Truss, unfortunately for the pound, as a Truss victory will push the Bank of England (BoE) expectations into chaos.
Elsewhere, the US dollar is strong despite no hawkish surprise from Friday’s jobs data.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
