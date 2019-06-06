The pivot towards economic data is in full swing as the Fed and market participants try to figure out how the trade war is affecting the real economy. The US dollar rebounded Wednesday but it was a rough ride. The ECB decision is next and the main question is whether any more dovishness from Draghi will keep the euro capped (more below). A new Index trade was issued yesterday for Premium susbcribers.
The market's fresh focus on economic data was on full display Wednesday. The weakest ADP reading in nine-years sent USD/JPY to the lowest since early January but a solid ISM non-manufacturing survey 90 minutes later prompted a U-turn.
Even with the turn in data, the market isn't exactly sure what it wants. The bond market is entirely focused on the Fed and the front end of the Treasury curve rallied once again and yields touched new lows. Stock markets like the idea of rate cuts but hate the idea of weaker growth so that's a balancing act that can change day-to-day. The FX market is also caught in the middle.
USD/JPY and USD/CHF are straight-forward USD-negatives on bad news but other USD pair reactions depend on if US economic weakness is contained or another dynamic that will cause central banks elsewhere to ease. Generally, it's the latter but on tariff-specific news the dollar can suffer solo.
On that front, the first day of US-Mexico meetings ended without a deal as Lopez-Obrador's team asked for US help and funds to stem the flow of migrants, among other requests. Talks will continue and the come after Fitch downgraded Mexico and Moody's lowered its outlook.
Those headlines will be key late in the day but earlier the focus will be on Draghi's press conference. The market will be looking for TLTRO details and the possible introduction of a tiering system for deposit rates. Economic forecasts could also be trimmed but the reaction to that will depend on how Draghi frames it. Expect plenty of hand-wringing about global trade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs
The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an upcoming rate cut in the US.
GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750
The GBP/USD pair trades above 1.2750 as the greenback can't recover from a dismal NFP report which fueled odds for a rate cut. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader, political turmoil ahead.
USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures
NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level
Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.