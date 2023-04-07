Only softer fundamentals may cement Fed pause

EUR/USD rises on solid economic recovery
The euro edges higher as sturdy fundamentals may allow the ECB to stay hawkish. Judging by the latest PMIs, business activity in the euro zone continues to recover, mostly across service sectors. Decent economic foundations would incentivise the ECB to carry on to lower its inflation target towards what now seems to be a rather symbolic 2%. The market is expecting a series of 25 basis point rate hikes into the summer. A strong reading of last month’s retail sales in spite of rising living costs would build the case for further narrowing the rate differential with the Fed. 1.1030 is a key resistance and 1.0550 the current floor.
USD/CAD finds support from soaring Oil prices
The Canadian dollar strengthened as oil prices surged to two-month highs. The Bank of Canada paused its interest rate hiking campaign in March, making the upcoming meeting likely to be uneventful. As markets scaled back bets of further tightening from other central banks, the loonie could finally stand out with the greenback’s softness and surging crude prices being major drivers of its price action. A sharp rally in the price of oil following the OPEC+ plans to cut more production has given the commodity-linked currency an edge against its neighbour. The double bottom at 1.3260 is a critical floor and 1.3750 the first resistance.
UK Oil rebounds over tighter supply
Brent crude bounces back over additional output cuts. The market is trying to balance its wariness about economic prospects with limited supply growth. By announcing production cuts on top of existing curbs OPEC+ members are trying to regain initiative in a rather gloomy market environment. The EIA report showing a fall in US inventories would exacerbate the perception of tighter supply and bolster the bullish mood. However, lacklustre manufacturing activity in the US and China and overall cautious sentiment may temper the optimism. 70.00 has become an effective floor as the price tests the first hurdle at 86.50.
NAS 100 recovers in hope of Fed pivot
The Nasdaq 100 rallies as weak economic data argue for a Fed pivot. The market is weighing growing signs of a slowing US economy driven by an aggressive tightening campaign. Recent data have shown that rate hikes are working their magic with soft manufacturing activity and a cooling labour market. However, decades-high inflation would still take some time to come down and that makes investors wonder when the Fed will draw a line. The price action might contradict the fear of a recession but it is the hope of a rate cut by as soon as this summer that is driving the narrative. 13700 is the next target with 12500 as the support.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0900 after US jobs report
EUR/USD has managed to return above 1.0900 after having dropped below that level with the initial reaction to the US jobs report, which showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 236,000 in March. Thin trading conditions on Good Friday doesn't allow the pair to gain directional momentum.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2400 following NFP-inspired decline
GBP/USD recovered modestly after falling below 1.2400 with the knee-jerk reaction to the mixed March jobs report from the US. US stock markets will remain closed on Good Friday and US bond markets will end the day early, possibly causing the market action to remain subdued.
Gold eyes increased volatility at the opening next week
Gold price settled above $2,000 but it could face increased volatility at the beginning of next week with investors assessing the March jobs report from the US. The Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.5% with a 236K increase in Nonfarm Payrolls but wage inflation continued to soften in the US.
MATIC and MINA protocol ride the zk hype ahead of major Ethereum upgrade
MATIC network and MINA protocol are two projects that recently rolled out upgrades and a roadmap to boost scaling and decentralization through the zero-knowledge (zk) hype.
NFP Quick Analysis: Goldilocks data set to weaken the US Dollar, send stocks rising Premium
An Easter Bunny came out of the hat – the Nonfarm Payrolls is almost magical for stocks, providing all the ingredients for bulls to run once markets open. The mix of moderating job gains and slowing wage growth is a boon for companies who face a lower risk of recession and need to pay less to their workers.