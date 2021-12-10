Outlook: Today we get the University of Michigan consumer sentiment indicators, including inflation expectations, and CPI itself. CPI is likely a rise by 6.8% after 6.2% last time with core CPI up to 4.9%. If it’s 6.8%, it will be the highest since March 1982. The WSJ gets 6.7%.

Nobody knows if the expectation is so well-priced that the release will be a let-down (sell on the news). And analysts universally expect the Fed to respond vigorously to rising inflation at next week’s meeting, and that has been telegraphed so thoroughly by now it can’t possibly be a surprise. Only a different verdict on Omicron could change that scenario now. The variant is deemed vastly more transmissible but a lot less lethal.

Before we listen to another word about stagflation, consider that yesterday the Atlanta Fed GDPNow for Q4 is a whopping 8.7% (from 8.6%), led by wholesale accumulation. We get the next one on Dec 15. In contrast, the Reuters poll of economists gets a full-year median forecast of 3.9%. We get the Fed’s official version next week. Goldman Sachs consider Omicron and lowered the 2022 forecast to 3.8% from 4.2%.

So, first, you can’t talk about stagflation when growth is high unless you have a really good reason to expect Q1 will be a crash. Secondly, even if the port blockage in California is fixed in 6 months, as expected, inflation is not a one-time thing that can be shut off in a trice. The boomy economy may slow down in the new year but hardly come to a screeching halt. That’s unless the pandemic 4th Wave gets super-serious, and perhaps not even then–after all, the folks getting it and dying from it is mostly unvaccinated (although breakthrough cases among the fully vaxxed are a bit scary).

Economists are scratching their heads as to why, with growth and inflation so high, yields are not reflecting the obvious policy response–a Fed tightening. The last time we had really high inflation like this, the early 1980’s, the 10-year was yielding 15.41% (Aug 1981). The chart from Fred shows the 10-year on a downward trajectory, not an upward one. Again, we don’t pretend to understand the mind of the bond market, but this failure to observe and respect the inflation data implies either that the bond market does indeed see inflation as only transitory or it thinks the Fed is cowardly and will back down from the new hawkish stance–or both. Remember we keep getting that inverted yield curve story that points to recession. So far it’s a battle between the minority stagnation/recession gang and the mainstream, but the 10-year yield suggests the minority has more muscle than we thought.

For what it’s worth, we see inflation as non-transitory and persistent, and thus the scenario of tapering almost immediately and a hike by March is the real deal. We could be in for quite a shock if the 10-year starts accepting this and soars. Meanwhile, we have other seemingly irrational or inexplicable current effects. The BoC was as noncommittal as it’s possible to be and yet all the reports indicate the market believes in multiple hikes and soon–and yet the CAD is sliding down against the dollar. It can’t be oil, also on the rise. Another symbol of global growth, the AUD, slipped by less and is coming back so far today. As we say in economics, go figure.

