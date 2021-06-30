The COVID-19 situation is improving in the Northern Hemisphere supported by warmer weather, in line with our long-held view. In the advanced economies, fast vaccinations also help. We are, however, seeing the situation deteriorating in Africa, Russia, some Latin America countries and South East Asia and the delta variant is spreading. As the vaccines remain highly effective against the delta variant (see Public Health England study), we still think the COVID-19 crisis is soon over in most advanced economies but that is unfortunately far from true in many emerging markets and developing countries, as access to vaccines is more limited for those countries.

Things are still improving in the US. New COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic and many states are now fully re-opened so confidence is high. We continue to expect a more normal consumption pattern, i.e. lower goods demand (which has been very high for some time) and higher demand for services. The strong recovery is also the main reason why the Fed, against expectations, turned more hawkish at the June meeting, now signalling two rate hikes in 2023 (up from zero and with seven policymakers signalling at least one rate hike already next year) and explicitly saying that they are discussing QE tapering. We expect the Fed to turn gradually more hawkish in coming months, see Fed Research Review: Slowly taking the foot off the gas, 16 June. The Fed is not overly concerned about high inflation (and neither are we, see Research US: Higher inflation but not spinning out of control due to still well-behaved expectations, 14 June), so the hawkish shift is more about very strong demand for labour.

The more hawkish Fed also explains why EUR/USD is now trading below 1.19 (down from above 1.22 in early June). We still expect EUR/USD to move lower from here, see FX Forecast Update – A hawkish Fed drives stronger USD, weaker Scandies, 21 June.

Also in the euro area the recovery is ongoing, as the COVID-19 situation is improving, mass vaccinations continue and restrictions are gradually eased. Unlike the Fed, the ECB remains cautious keeping the dovish stance. This makes sense, as there are few signs of a sustained rise in underlying inflation pressure, see Research Euro Area – Mind the inflation gap, 8 June.

The UK is another story, as the government postponed the full re-opening amid a new wave caused by the delta variant. Still, it seems more like a “delayed, not derailed story”, as the UK keeps vaccinating.

In China, economic growth is slowing, in line with our long-held view. Retail sales, industrial production and fixed investments were all weaker than anticipated in May and PMIs have started to fall (although still above 50). It is not a big surprise with tighter monetary and credit policies as well as lower goods demand, especially in the US. We believe Chinese growth will return back to more normal levels.

Inflation remains a hot topic but “inflation fears” are easing. Market-based inflation expectations have declined and some commodity prices like metals and lumber have started to decline. Chinese PMI input prices also declined. We believe these factors fit very well into our view that we are seeing a peak in the manufacturing sector (and soon inflation as well?), see Research Global: Manufacturing cycle to peak in Q3, 21 June.

