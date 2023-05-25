Share:

Rates and yields have range traded over the past month. As such, our updated forecast simply reflects ‘time having passed’ since we published our previous forecast and the rate cuts expected for 2024 having moved around one month closer. We expect potential rate cuts next year to increasingly become a market theme towards the end of 2023.

Both the Federal Reserve and the ECB hiked policy rates by 25bp in early May. While we expect the Fed’s rate hike to a target range of 5-5.25% to be the final rate hike in this cycle, the ECB surprised by delivering only a 25bp hike. This should be viewed particularly in light of its hawkish rhetoric on the inflation outlook. Risks to inflation are still upside, as was also the case at the March policy meeting. Following the ECB’s modest rate hike of 25bp, we updated our forecast to include a 25bp hike in September as well, while maintaining the expected policy rate peak at 4%. We wish to emphasise that, with underlying inflationary pressures driven by a strong services economy, risks to our 4% peak rate scenario look broadly balanced, in our view.

Given our policy rate outlook, we also expect rate and yield developments in the US and the eurozone to differ moderately in the short term. While US rates and yields seem to have peaked, we continue to expect moderate yield increases in the eurozone as the ECB concludes its rate hiking cycle. Looking further into our forecast horizon, we expect eurozone rates and yields to decline on a 12M horizon, not least, in H2 24 as the ECB starts cutting rates. The ECB will likely lower rates to a level closer to the natural rate of interest in H2 24 and into 2025 as medium-term inflation expectations fall towards 2%.

Historical evidence shows that, on average, the Fed starts cutting rates three quarters after its final rate hike. We expect the first Fed rate cut in Q1 24 followed by one rate cut per quarter in the remainder of 2024. With monetary policy set to ease, we expect US bond yields to decline gradually from autumn 2023.

We note that fixed income markets are pricing imminent rate cuts, with highly inverted yield curves, but that looks premature, in our view. In spite of yield curves steepening in March due to the banking turmoil, they have remained steeply inverted, with a 2Y-10Y yield spread of 49bp in the eurozone and 80bp in the US (in swap terms, see the chart on page 2). Historically, yield curves tend to steepen around the time of the final rate hike.

Our policy rate forecasts are noticeably higher than market pricing, not least, for the next 12 months. While markets are pricing the Fed to deliver rate cuts of around 115bp between June 2023 and March 2024, we do not expect the first Fed rate cut until March. Likewise, markets are pricing close to 50bp worth of rate cuts in the eurozone between our expected final rate hike in September 2023 and the first rate cut in our baseline scenario in June next year.

