S&P 500 semi reversed yesterday, but the bounce left quite something to be desired. The premarket moves were promising, and unemployment claims behaving (I look for these to start rising later during Mar and Apr) was all that was required for a daily ES outlook resulting in 3,980 break.
Instead, those 211K (essentially my prediction) are being hesitantly taken as if leading to Fed dialing back tightening – nothing can be further from the truth as Powell made clear that the costs of not fighting inflation are greater than those of fighting inflation. No, short- term yields haven‘t yet peaked, and I‘m unmoved by Bank of Canada (often the bellwether as it was among the first CBs to embark on tightening) pausing its hikes.
Stocks are thus facing 4,015 resistance, and I‘m not looking for a bearish day today really. Any fine upper knot on solid volume (approximating Monday) ahead of tomorrow‘s non-farm payrolls (lagging indicator unlike unemployment claims) in S&P 500, is more than welcome today as opposed to dealing with 4,045 again on daily tech and financials joint strength.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0550 on Thursday. The US Dollar stays on the back foot after the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 211,000 last week, compared to the market expectation of 195,000.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1900 after US data
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced above 1.1900 in the early American session on Thursday. With the data from the US revealing a bigger than expected increase in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the US Dollar came under renewed bearish pressure.
Gold: Recovery fades as focus shifts to the US Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium
Spot gold advanced on Thursday to trade as high as $1,835.62 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from easing US Dollar demand as speculative interest finished digesting the latest from the United States Federal Reserve.
Cryptocurrency exchanges reassure saftey after Silvergate bank shuts down
Cryptocurrency firms are rushing to assure the community about their condition following the collapse of struggling crypto lender Silvergate Capital.
CEO Dustin Moskovitz to buy 30 million shares, sending ASAN up 24%
Asana (ASAN) stock exploded 24% late Wednesday after founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz said he will purchase as much as 30 million shares of the embattled project management platform during the company's fourth quarter earnings call.