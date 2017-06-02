One Size Doesn’t fit all!

What splendid weekend of sport!

Six nations rugby saw pretty even contests. The Biggest comeback in Superbowl history (and Lady Gaga). But the highlight was Britain winning a Davis Cup match after the Canadian hits the umpire with a “ball hit in Anger”......fantastic. On to Paris and clay and the return of Andy Murray

Germans want stronger Euro. No one else (other than Trump) does

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Scheuble commented in a speech that the Euro could “be a bit stronger” for Germany.

The collective shudder felt across the Eurozone following this remark could be felt in London and, probably, Washington. Scheuble and Trump singing from the same hymn sheet? Whisper it quietly in Athens, Paris and Rome!

The United States is now the largest recipient of German exports ( Iron Man drives an Audi!), a title held by France since 1961! This is an indication of the growth being seen in the U.S. economy but also the weakness of the Euro. The Euro has fallen pretty stealthily compared to the pound but they are between 15% and 20% lower against the dollar.

An old friend came back to visit the markets over the weekend. EisukeSakakibara who in the 1990’s was known as Mr. Yen made the first comment I have seen from him in a long time.

Sakakibara was Japan’s currency “Czar”. He led the policy of currency intervention to stem the rise of the Yen.

He commented that he believed that the dollar would weaken to around 100 vs. the JPY as Trump’s new “weak dollar policy” would slow the pace of rate hikes in the U.S.

His comments didn’t have the effect of old where such a statement would have seen the dollar 300 pips lower!

There is, of course, as there always is, an alternative line where the imported inflation from such a fall could exacerbate rate rises.

Right or wrong it is great to have him back adding a Japanese perspective!

French Politics beginning to hot up

Three candidates are fighting for centre stage in France, although there is one who maybe wants a little less limelight. Francois Fillon the Conservative Candidate is battling to limit the effect of a potential scandal over “jobs for the family”. Where it was once just his wife who was accused of getting paid a salary without actually having to work, it now his children who have been accused of the same. His efforts, via leaflets and social media, have so far failed to improve his popularity

Marine Le Pen the Right wing National Front candidate blamed “Financial & Islamist Globalisation” for “bringing France to its knees”. She has labelled the Centrist candidate, 39 year old Emmanuel Macron as the candidate of “International Capitalism”

Macon has become a taken over from Fillon as Le Pen’s major rival. They are exchanging barbs almost daily now. That will become hourly very soon.

Macon has described Le Pen as “one who pretends to be talking in the name of the people but is merely a “ventriloquist””.

Politics in getting more virulent the world over with divides between parties and ideologies widening.

In the U.K. there has been a move to the right by Theresa May since she became Prime Minister with the, unelectable, Labour Party lurching left under Jeremy Corbyn.

Blair made Labourcentre left, popular and electable. By going back to their roots in socialism, Corbyn has taken those three things away

In America, meanwhile, the gulf between the Democrats and Republicans (although they seem to be two parties now) is as wide as it has ever been.

This gulf is now happening in Europe starting in France. It remains to be seen how it will play out in The Netherlands and Germany where there are also elections this year