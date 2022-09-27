-
Sterling stabilises for now.
-
BOE take a wait and see stance.
-
Crypto attempts lift off.
Yesterday was a day of all eyes on the Pound and the Bank of England following the crash in Asian hours.
A bounce of 600 points would normally be a cause of celebration and relief, but this one felt different. Speculative shorts were unwound as the market awaited action by the BOE or at least a definitive statement. What it got was a message that it will raise interest rates if needed but would stick to its meeting schedule and wait and see the effects of the Government’s new give to the rich policy announcements (not people called Rich sadly). A quick cent fall followed but we open around 1.0780 this morning. This market has travelled a long way quickly so some consolidation makes sense, but with a CB being inactive and month end flows pointing to possible USD demand we remain short and adding towards 1.0900.
Elsewhere the far right election victory in Italy and the continuing tension over Russia has kept the Euro trading heavy. Twice it has traded on a 0.95 big figure but both times in Asia. It remains a matter of time before we get our chance. Rallies towards 0.9700/50 will be met with heavy selling interest in the short term.
Equities managed to dig in yesterday and actually look quite perky as we approach the end of what has been a tough month. This could be rebalancing or preparation for the start of Q4 which often sees inflows. Either way I am mildly constructive for the rest of the week barring shocks and look to play from the long side on dips.
Crypto is looking perky this morning and as highlighted yesterday has been trading in a constructive manner for a while. With my slightly more positive view on risk markets I find myself inclined to think the move may have legs this time. I will look for lower highs to hold today around 19,500 and 1340 to encourage momentum.
