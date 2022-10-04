-
October starts with a risk rally.
-
USD continues to weaken.
-
Quiet calendar today.
Well, the positive October trend I highlighted yesterday certainly played out to start the month.
At one point the Dow was 900 points up before settling back a touch. Other risk markets followed suit and this morning the FTSE is attempting to regain 7000, which will complete the unwind of the Trussgate tax issues. Crypto has regained an underlying bid tone without screaming that it wants to go higher just yet.
Risk is more buoyant suddenly, with stocks soaring and bond yields plummeting as the market dials back expectations of Fed tightening. The probability of a 0.5% rate hike next meeting has been escalated to near 50% and the market is pricing in a terminal rate of 4.38% vs 4.7% last week. Disappointing ISM manufacturing data, weakening credit markets and Credit Suisse speculation has raised the odds the Fed will have to pivot. Although this bounce was overdue after how one directional markets had become, and may have many more legs up, no one has won taking on the Fed this year. With poor PMI data coming out of all of Europe and a maniac waging a war he can't afford to lose in Ukraine, everything about this screams bear rally to me - but one that is still incredibly hard to fade.
The USD sell off has continued but is now running into serious technical resistance. In cable 1.1450-1.1700 is a serious zone of tops and bottoms and I have to believe it will contain this rally, especially as the Tory conference is now in full swing and I suspect the tax cuts will surface again as coming soon. EUR/USD faces similar hurdles between 0.9900 and parity which will require some fresh news to plough through.
Crypto was also buoyed by the uptick yesterday, with BTC climbing back above 19,500 and ETH 1,300. There has been little specific news of significance for the market of late, but the general resilience of BTC amongst all this has astounded me. If these levels hold, they become an attractive place to build longer horizon positions from.
BCB Group comprises BCB Prime Services Ltd (UK), BCB Payments Ltd (UK), BCB Digital Ltd (UK) and BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC. BCB Payments Ltd is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, no. 807377, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 as an Authorised Payment Institution. BCB Prime Services (Switzerland) LLC, a company incorporated under the laws of the Swiss Confederation in the canton of Neuchâtel with business identification number CHE-415.135.958, is an SRO member of VQF, an officially recognized self-regulatory organization (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act. This update: 14 Oct 2020. The information contained in this document should not be relied upon by investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. It is gathered from various sources and should not be construed as guidance. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell digital assets or any equivalents or any security or investment product of any kind either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. The views expressed in this document about the markets, market participants and/or digital assets accurately reflect the views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees, should not be relied on and are subject to change. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This document may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Past performance of the digital asset markets or markets in their derivative instruments is not a viable indication of future performance with actual results possibly differing materially from those stated herein. We will not be responsible for any losses incurred by a client as a result of decisions made based on any information provided.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers the 0.6500 level ahead of critical Australian data
The AUD/USD trades around 0.6510 early in the Asian session, helped by bouncing US indexes following an early dip. Australian Trade Balance may surprise to the upside and further boost the aussie.
EUR/USD battles to recover 0.9900 after losing over 100 pips
Mounting tensions between Europe and Russia, exacerbating the energy crisis put the EUR on the losing side for most of Wednesday. The pair recovered ahead of the close as stock buyers fight back and pushed US indexes away from intraday lows.
Gold bulls not ready to give up
Spot gold gave up part of its weekly gains on Wednesday and dipped to $1,700.47 a troy ounce, quickly bouncing afterward towards the current $1,712 price zone. The American dollar made a nice comeback as the market sentiment deteriorated.
Why Binance’s BUSD market cap growth is bullish for the BNB price
Binance’s stablecoin BUSD market cap has risen over 400% this year, reaching $20 billion. BNB's price has risen 7% in market value since October. Binance Coin circulating supply has been persistently reducing throughout 2022.
Oil rallies after OPEC move while equities go into retreat
Equities have faltered after two days of gains, but OPEC’s move to lop off a slab of daily oil output has resulted in a rally for crude prices.