October starts with a risk rally.

USD continues to weaken.

Quiet calendar today.

Well, the positive October trend I highlighted yesterday certainly played out to start the month.

At one point the Dow was 900 points up before settling back a touch. Other risk markets followed suit and this morning the FTSE is attempting to regain 7000, which will complete the unwind of the Trussgate tax issues. Crypto has regained an underlying bid tone without screaming that it wants to go higher just yet.

Risk is more buoyant suddenly, with stocks soaring and bond yields plummeting as the market dials back expectations of Fed tightening. The probability of a 0.5% rate hike next meeting has been escalated to near 50% and the market is pricing in a terminal rate of 4.38% vs 4.7% last week. Disappointing ISM manufacturing data, weakening credit markets and Credit Suisse speculation has raised the odds the Fed will have to pivot. Although this bounce was overdue after how one directional markets had become, and may have many more legs up, no one has won taking on the Fed this year. With poor PMI data coming out of all of Europe and a maniac waging a war he can't afford to lose in Ukraine, everything about this screams bear rally to me - but one that is still incredibly hard to fade.

The USD sell off has continued but is now running into serious technical resistance. In cable 1.1450-1.1700 is a serious zone of tops and bottoms and I have to believe it will contain this rally, especially as the Tory conference is now in full swing and I suspect the tax cuts will surface again as coming soon. EUR/USD faces similar hurdles between 0.9900 and parity which will require some fresh news to plough through.

Crypto was also buoyed by the uptick yesterday, with BTC climbing back above 19,500 and ETH 1,300. There has been little specific news of significance for the market of late, but the general resilience of BTC amongst all this has astounded me. If these levels hold, they become an attractive place to build longer horizon positions from.